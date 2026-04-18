How Andrej Stojakovic's Return Impacts Illinois' Pursuit of John Blackwell

The Illinois faithful were waiting on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating a decision from Andrej Stojakovic. After David Mirkovic , Jake Davis , Tomislav Ivisic and Zvonimir Ivisic announced their returns for the 2026-27 season on Wednesday, there was only one natural response (for Illini fans, that is): why didn’t Stojakovic say he’s coming back?

Well, on Friday, he quelled all concerns with a Michael Jordan-esque announcement of two words : “I’m back.”



But after the (far-too short-lived) excitement wore off for Illini nation, the next conclusion for the oft self-detrimental fanbase came flying in: Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell is now out of the mix.

Is Illinois out of the John Blackwell sweepstakes after Andrej Stojakovic announced return?

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) warms up before a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the UConn Huskies at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Friday afternoon and evening was abuzz with the sentiment that because Illinois retained Stojakovic, the program can no longer get Blackwell, which, from a basketball perspective, is wildly unsubstantiated. Sure, the time-old hoops adage of there only being one ball is inherently true, but who is to say the Illini can’t share that one ball?

A perimeter trio of Blackwell, Stojakovic and Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks would admittedly be a ball-dominant triumvirate.



But here are two key things to keep in mind.



1) Blackwell shared the Badgers' backcourt with Nick Boyd, who averaged 20.7 points and 4.3 assists. That didn’t stop Blackwell from putting up 19.1 points and 2.3 assists.



2) Stojakovic played alongside Keaton Wagler and Kylan Boswell , a duo that combined for 30.2 points and 7.2 assists.

Theoretically, Blackwell could serve as Illinois’ primary ballhandler while Vaaks lives in a sharpshooter/secondary playmaker role and Stojakovic can continue to do what he does: attack the basket.



The three wouldn’t hamper each other’s games – they’d enhance them. Vaaks’ three-point shooting would be the yin to Stojakovic’s downhill yang. Blackwell would offer both long-distance and slashing ability. Both Vaaks and Blackwell would share playmaking duties.

It isn’t some outlandish, shot-in-the-dark dream. If anything, the return of Stojakovic only cements one thing: if Blackwell elects to take his talents to Champaign, he instantly joins the national-title favorite.

Also, there’s this: the expectation since the final buzzer sounded in Illinois’ Final Four loss against UConn has been that Stojakovic would return.



The Illini have been actively pursuing Blackwell since the former Badger guard entered the portal. So why would that change after Stojakovic pledged his talents back to Illinois?

For now, with Blackwell reportedly in line to make an official decision by early May, Illini fans will remain in the dark, hoping with bated breath for Blackwell to push Illinois’ offseason from great to historic.