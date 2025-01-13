Illinois Basketball Drops in AP Top 25 Entering Bounce-Back Opportunity at Indiana
Illinois' men's basketball team has fallen six spots in the AP Top 25, to No. 19. The new poll was released Monday afternoon.
It's still the SEC's world, with that conference playing pepper at the top of the rankings like few conferences have done ever before. Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, on and on – it's an embarrassment of riches. This season, the Big Ten just can't compare, though that's why God invented March.
As one of 62 voters in the weekly AP poll, I had the Illini at No. 20 on my preseason ballot and have them at 17th this week.
The Big Ten has six teams in the current poll: Michigan State at 12, Oregon at 13, Purdue at 17, Illinois at 19, Michigan at 20 and Wisconsin at 24. Maryland was seventh among other teams receiving votes, the only Big Team team on that list.
If not for a bad loss to USC in its last game, Illinois – ranked 13th a week ago – might have cracked into the top 10 and likely would have been the conference's highest-ranked team. But that's why they play the games, right?
AP Top 25: 1. Auburn, 2. Iowa State, 3. Duke, 4. Alabama, 5. Florida, 6. Tennessee, 7. Marquette, 8. Kentucky, 9. Kansas, 10. Houston, 11. Texas A&M, 12. Michigan State, 13. Oregon, 14. UConn, 15. Mississippi State, 16. Gonzaga, 17. Purdue, 18. Memphis, 19. Illinois, 20. Michigan, 21. Ole Miss, 22. Utah State, 23. Georgia, 24. Wisconsin, 25. Baylor.
My latest ballot: 1. Auburn, 2. Florida, 3. Iowa State, 4. Duke, 5. Tennessee, 6. Alabama, 7. Marquette, 8. Kansas, 9. Michigan State, 10. Kentucky, 11. Houston, 12. Texas A&M, 13. UConn, 14. Mississippi State, 15. Georgia, 16. Oregon, 17. Illinois, 18. Memphis, 19. Purdue, 20. Ole Miss, 21. Michigan, 22. Wisconsin, 23. Gonzaga, 24. Utah State, 25. St. John’s.