Illinois Basketball Report Card: Grades at Washington (Game 14)
Watching Illinois' three-point marksmanship regress so sharply Sunday in Seattle, after back-to-back games of lights-out shooting from the Illini, may have been frustrating. Yet it should have been encouraging in equal measure that Illinois was able to withstand a bullish run from Washington (10-5, 1-3) and deliver in other areas to avoid a letdown after its upset of Oregon in Eugene days before.
Now ranked No. 13 in the AP poll, Illinois (11-3, 3-1) has performed about as well as anyone could have expected or hoped for back when the season began just over two months ago. Can we call the Illini a national championship contender? It's still early, but there's a lot like about this group – and still plenty more to clean up.
The individual grades from the Huskies game – just one, remember, of what will be dozens before it's all over – reflect a mixture of production and preparation with a hint of as-yet-unmet potential that still could make this Illini squad something special.
Kasparas Jakucionis: A-
Few college basketball players have the ability to control a game on the offensive end like Jakucionis, and he was particularly remarkable in helping Illinois build a big early lead and go into halftime up 42-31 against Washington. His all-around shooting (team-high 18 points), passing (six assists) and rebounding from the point guard position are a heady blend – even if his turnovers and defense occasionally tarnish his shine.
Tre White: A-
White wasn't hitting from the perimeter on Sunday, but few of his Illini teammates were either. Besides, seemingly everything else was working for him, as White scored 17, added seven rebounds and brought his usual sharp and versatile defensive tools to bear against Washington.
Tomislav Ivisic: B+
Ivisic has appeared to be a bit out of sorts on offense in recent games, although that's a relative assessment (and failing to take into account that the Illini have looked to him less in the post lately). But Ivisic's nine points on 4-for-10 shooting was fine, and his nine rebounds, two blocks and excellent interior defense on Huskies forward Great Osobor were major factors in the outcome.
Ben Humrichous: B+
Humrichous has been hammered for his relative shortcomings from the perimeter this season, and in Seattle he had yet another rough night from the floor (2-for-9 overall, 1-for-5 on threes). But he also chipped in six rebounds, two steals and a poster-worthy block while turning in what appeared to be his best defensive performance of the season. That's getting it done.
Kylan Boswell: B
Foul trouble limited Boswell for the first time this season, and this was one of the first occasions where an Illini opponent's best perimeter threat wasn't all but extinguished by Boswell's suffocating on-ball defense (DJ Davis' 31 points nearly cost the visitors). But Boswell's 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting and four rebounds weren't just welcomed but needed.
Morez Johnson Jr.: B
Johnson wasn't exactly a fish out of water against Washington – especially when Ivisic hit the bench and his defense was needed on Osobor – but he played only nine minutes in a matchup that featured few interior threats on the other side. His four points (2-for-2 field-goal shooting) and five rebounds in that short stint amounted to rock-solid production.
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn: B-
Few sights get the pulse racing like watching Gibbs-Lawhorn spot a lane, put his head down and attack the rim, which he did to great effect against UW. He finished with eight points on 4-for-7 shooting in 20 minutes, though he wasn't able to help ignite Illinois' three-point shooting and didn't bring a lot else to the table in this one.
Jake Davis: B-
Davis filled his role as a floor spacer and chipped in a couple rebounds against the Huskies, but in 10 minutes he missed his only shot – a three-point attempt – and otherwise didn't put a dent in the box score.
Will Riley: C+
Whether it's faltering confidence, uncertainty in his role or simply the lumps most mortal freshman must take, Riley continues to struggle. Four points and two rebounds in 10 minutes is acceptable production, but for now, he is too often out of control with the ball and lost on defense. When the light comes on for him, though, expect it to shine bright.