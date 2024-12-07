3 Key Numbers From Illinois Basketball's Loss at Northwestern
In its Big Ten season opener, No. 19 Illinois fell 70-66 in overtime to in-state rival Northwestern in Evanston on Friday night.
After Northwestern (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) trailed nearly every second of regulation, Wildcats guard Brooks Barnhizer hit a one-legged fadeaway to knot the score at 56 and force overtime. The Cats kept coming in the extra period, as junior forward Nick Martinelli scored seven of NU's 14 points in overtime. The Wildcats bottled up the Illini (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten) on the other end and notched their first conference win of the season.
Here are three key numbers that determined the final outcome:
23
Martinelli poured in 23 points in the second half and overtime, putting the Wildcats on his back and carrying them to the promised land. Time and again down the stretch, NU put the ball in Martinelli's hands and got out of the way. Posting up, getting to his go-to bunny around the basket, spinning back to his right (and throwing in a jab-step 3-pointer in for good measure), Martinelli got it done one way or another – and Illinois had no answer. Just like the Arkansas game, in which Adou Thiero dominated Illinois, the lack of a big wing stopper bled the Illini, this time proving to be fatal.
6
Jakucionis came into Friday having hit just nine 3s all season, but he knocked down six in Evanston – and none of them easy. Step-back, off balance or hand in his face, they were all tough looks. As the clock wound down, the Illini continued to give Jakucionis the rock, and he often rewarded them for it. The freshman phenom finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists while appearing to be every bit the lottery pick he is projected to be. Illinois will need his production to stay at this level moving forward in conference play – especially if the shooting continues to lag.
26.5
We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: You live by the 3, you die by it. Against NU, they weren't falling. The Illini shot 9-for-34 (26.5 percent), hampered by their two best shooters – Will Riley and Ben Humrichous – shooting a combined 1-for-15 from deep. If it wasn’t for Jakucionis' heroics from beyond the arc, that number would be even worse. To continue firing them at the rate it has, Illinois had better find a higher level of consistency from 3 – or expect to continue faltering through Big Ten play.