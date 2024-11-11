Where Does Illinois Basketball Rank on Jay Bilas' Top 68 Teams List?
It's just one man's opinion, as they say, but when that opinion belongs to the college basketball voice at the World Wide Leader – that being ESPN's Jay Bilas – hoops fans are going to notice.
So when last week brought the release of the Bilas Index – the list of the list of the NCAA's 68 best teams of the season as selected by the former Duke center and longtime college basketball analyst – we were curious: Where does Illinois fit in?
The quick answer is this: No. 27.
And at first glance, that sounds about right. Consider that the Illini (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) landed just outside the 2024-25 preseason AP Top 25 poll – ranked at No. 26, unofficially. That's a widely crowdsourced projection. Also keep in mind that Bilas released his rankings last Thursday, before Illinois thumped SIU-Edwardsville, before Rutgers (No. 25 on Bilas' list) fell to St. John's and before UCLA (No. 24) was cut down by New Mexico.
But still.
A preseason media poll projected Illinois to finish fourth in the Big Ten – ahead of both Rutgers and Oregon (No. 26 on Bilas' list). The Illini, even given the inevitable chemistry questions, welcomed a fantastic freshman class and several impact transfers to Champaign in the offseason. Given that level of talent, the program's recent pedigree and Illinois' upward-tacking momentum under coach Brad Underwood, any ranking outside the top 25 seems a bit of a surprise. Admittedly, after two dominant and dazzling games, anything else seems almost ludicrous.
A few notes in Bilas' defense:
- The Big Ten is a mystery this year. Trying to split hairs between Rutgers and UCLA (bolstered by big-time recruits), an up-and-coming team such as the Ducks and this Illini group is a fool's errand – but that's the gig.
- No one can be a guru who has profound insight into all 352 Division I basketball teams, or even just the Power 5 biggies and random outliers like Boise State, St. Mary's and Utah State. We've all gotta sleep.
- This stuff is hard. Everyone gets something (and most get just about everything) wrong in the end. Even the experts can't predict injuries, in-season development or the magic of March.
In any case, it'll be interesting to see how the first AP poll of the 2024-25 regular season shakes out when it's revealed sometime Monday morning/afternoon. Bold prediction: Illinois will sneak in.
Just remember that it's not where you start that counts but where you finish.