Illinois Basketball Play of the Week: Tomislav Ivisic Gets Crafty
We know Tomislav Ivisic can finish with either hand.
We know he can stroke it from deep.
We know he can defend.
And we know he can pass.
But did we know he can pass like this?
Late in the first half of Illinois' matchup with Northwestern in Evanston on Friday, with the score knotted at 20, Ivisic transformed into a magician.
After setting a ball screen at the top of the key for lead guard Kasparas Jakucionis, and with Wildcats center Matthew Nicholson hedging the screen, Ivisic rolled short and Jakucionis curled a bounce pass to him in the middle of the lane.
The action drew the attention of NU's Brooks Barnhizer and Jalen Leach, who rotated off Illini forwards Ben Humrichous and Will Riley, respectively, to meet Ivisic, who turned his back away from the rim – but not his eyes.
With Riley left alone in the dunker spot, Ivisic slipped a behind-the-back dime between Barnhizer and Leach that caught his freshman teammate in stride. Riley then stepped into an easy right-handed reverse layup for his easiest two points of the night.
Ivisic and Riley combined for 19 of Illinois’ 27 points (plus four assists) in the first half to help the Illini carry a 27-24 lead into the break. But the Cats (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) chipped away at the lead in the second half, forced overtime and took a 70-66 win at Welsh-Ryan Arena for their first conference win of the season.
The Illini (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten) get their next chance to do the same on Tuesday, when they return home to host Wisconsin at the State Farm Center in Champaign (8 p.m. CT, on Peacock).