Illinois basketball (6-1) sputtered through a half – on one end of the floor, at least – before finally finding the gas pedal and then pushing it to the floor board against Winthrop in a 133-83 runaway win.



Brad Underwood’s club – stop us if this sounds familiar – broke a Big Ten record in the win over the Eagles (0-7), and this time it was points scored in a game. Here are three takeaways from the win:

Quentin Coleman is truly special

Nov 23, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Quentin Coleman (11) reacts during the second half against the Winthrop Eagles at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where else would we start? At this point, nothing Quentin Coleman does surprises us – yet it also never fails to amaze us . Just read the stat line and let it all sink in: 35 points, seven rebounds, six assists, zero turnovers and four steals.

Coleman makes plays that no one else in the country makes – and we aren’t just talking freshmen. His motor continues to be remarkable. Coleman’s combination of activity, anticipation and sheer want is hard to overstate. He was jumping passing lanes all night long and frequently either snagged the steal or created a deflection.

His rebounding was again superb. He was a ferocious downhill attacker. Coleman seeks out contact tremendously well. He’s the kind of slasher who embraces the body blows and savors an opportunity to hit somebody. Of course, we know he can shoot it (two threes).

Illinois guard Quentin Coleman puts up the most points by a freshman this season against Winthrop:



35 PTS | 12-18 FG | 7 REB | 6 AST | 4 STL | 29 MIN pic.twitter.com/vUztGhpcrB — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 24, 2026

But the six assists against zero turnovers may have been the most impressive part of Coleman’s night. Even if Winthrop doesn't present the sternest test, his development as a decision-maker has been uncanny.

The tale-of-two-halves defense needs to get figured out

Nov 23, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood talks with center Tomislav Ivisic (13) during the first half against the Winthrop Eagles at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fifty-three points allowed in a half is unacceptable, even for an up-tempo team facing an opponent that likes to run. Illinois allowed winless Winthrop to shoot 58.3 percent from the field in the first half.

The Illini were far more concerned with their next offensive possession than their current defensive one. The on-ball defense was non-existent. The help defense was half-hearted. Illinois just didn’t really care in that first half.

The Illini's saving grace: It was against Winthrop. Illinois could have played another half of that pathetic defense and still won by 20-plus. On the flip side, we’ve seen the Illini pull this same trick against a team capable of making them pay – Texas Tech – and that was a loss (as was the eerily similar Baylor exhibition).

The Underwood talks/rants/ass-chewing sessions at halftime must be something else. But it’s time to create that sense of urgency before the game starts, not just before the second half. Otherwise, Western Kentucky, a very strong mid-major squad, could give Illinois a fright on Friday. And in early December, UConn could put the Illini in a hole they won’t be able to climb out of.

Lincoln Williams might be the most underrated Illini

Nov 23, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Lincoln Williams (1) falls to the court in pursuit of a loose ball during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We know, we know: Illinois has a laundry list of high-level freshmen. Coleman (duh), Ethan Brown, Zavier Zens, Lucas Morillo, Landon Davis and … Lincoln Williams .

It would have been unfathomable back when he signed in early June to imagine Williams starting each of the first five games to start his college career. Williams was a three-star recruit and doesn't even rate among the most skilled Illini on the roster.

But as Underwood has harped on , it’s all about playing a role. And Williams has played his to the hilt. His on-ball defense vs. Winthrop was exceptional – especially in the second half. Williams uses his combination of length, athleticism, intelligence and mixes it with that you-can’t-score-on-me swagger. And he's usually right.

On offense, Williams showed Monday exactly what he can do. He had a quick rip-and-go from the baseline and slammed it home. He had a putback dunk. He finished a few easy ones at the rim.

Highlights from our 133-83 victory against Winthrop at State Farm Center to set the Big Ten scoring record. pic.twitter.com/vn3FQ7NFw7 — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 24, 2026

Williams isn’t a knockdown shooter. But he took one confidently against the Eagles (even if he missed it). Just the act of taking one helps keep a defense honest. Oh, and did we forget his three blocks?

On the few occasions Williams does get beat off the bounce, his recovery is phenomenal. He fights back into the play – as he routinely did Monday – and affects a shot or sends it back.

Williams won’t average double digits for the Illini this year in scoring. But if he can consistently give them a few easy ones – on the offensive glass, as a cutter or on quick drives – while bringing his defensive tenacity and impacting the boards, he’s going to be doing everything they need him to.