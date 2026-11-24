On Monday night, Quentin Coleman (35 points) and Andrej Stojakovic (29 points) pushed Illinois basketball to a record-breaking night against Winthrop . The Illini, who won 133-83, broke the Big Ten single-game scoring record .



But as Illinois coach Brad Underwood continues to manage health issues and break in a sizable group of freshmen contributors, there was plenty of room left for improvement for the Illini, who led by just nine at halftime. Coleman and Stojakovic had plenty to say about all of it after the game:

Andrej Stojakovic and Quentin Coleman on Illinois’ first half against Winthrop

Nov 23, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) dunks the ball during the second half against the Winthrop Eagles at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Offense wasn’t really a problem for us … it just came down to us sticking together and playing for each other on both sides of the floor,” Stojakovic said of Illinois’ first half (after which it led just 62-53 at the break). “Rebounding, as a team, not really expecting somebody on our team to get the rebound.”

Coleman seconded Stojakovic’s point: “It was just rebounding. Getting the ball taken from us when we’re rebounding. Just our defensive execution needed to be better.”

Offense is very rarely a problem for an Underwood-led squad – and it certainly wasn’t against the Eagles. And although the Illini had a few balls ripped away from them here and there, they still controlled the glass in the first half and all night long.

The defense, though, was an undeniable problem. Winthrop scored 53 points on 58.3 percent from the field in the first half. To Illinois' credit, it gave up just 30 points and allowed Winthrop to shoot only 28.1 percent from the field in the second half.

Quentin Coleman on what changed defensively in the second half vs. Winthrop

Nov 23, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) and shooting guard Quentin Coleman (11) pressure Winthrop Eagles guard Eesher Singh Sarai (6) with the ball during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“What Brad was coming in and just harping on to us, was saying that our defense has got to pick up," Coleman said. "We got to be more aggressive defensively like we are offensively.”

Why does it take a full half of porous defense and Underwood lighting a fire under the Illini for them to lock in on D? Against Winthrop, Illinois can get away with it? When Michigan State, Nebraska and Indiana come to town? It could be a very different story.

Andrej Stojakovic on what makes Illinois’ offense so special

Nov 23, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) pulls down a rebound during the second half against the Winthrop Eagles at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s tiring to guard,” Stojakovic said. “We know from guarding it in practice … It’s one of those things where we’re going to score in so many different ways throughout the course of the game. And teams want to take away paint touches, where we got shooters that play at all times.

“Teams want to take away threes, it opens up the paint for us. Our spacing, our movement – it’s what slowly kills teams throughout the 40 minutes. And I think we continue to do that with intent, moving for each other, creating space for each other. I think that’s the secret. It’s our pace. It’s our space. It’s playing for each other.”

The Illini offense on most nights is, in a word, unguardable. Everyone can shoot (Stojakovic is even hitting 1.1 threes on 33.3 percent from deep). A few Illini on the floor can really get downhill. A few are elite in post-up situations. There is no formula an opposing defense can rely on.

Illinois guard Quentin Coleman puts up the most points by a freshman this season against Winthrop:



35 PTS | 12-18 FG | 7 REB | 6 AST | 4 STL | 29 MIN pic.twitter.com/vUztGhpcrB — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 24, 2026

Another hidden plus of the up-tempo scheme: more shots to go around for everyone. Not only does that boost morale and keep everyone involved, but it also creates a rhythm and builds confidence for every Illini on the floor. (Seven players attempted at least five shots vs. Winthrop.)

Andrej Stojakovic breaks down the Quentin Coleman vs. Keaton Wagler comparison

Nov 23, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Quentin Coleman (11) reacts during the second half against the Winthrop Eagles at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Different players,” Stojakovic said. “Obviously, the attention that Keaton [Wagler] would get last year and Quentin’s getting this year – you can compare that in terms of next-level adaptation. But they both have that same drive. That competitive nature is the most relatable factor.

“Both get to the rim in different ways. Both create separation on the three-point line in different ways. But their want and willingness to win is what separates them from other freshmen throughout the country. Credit to them for obviously taking the coaching and showing up at practice and putting in the work.

“But it’s also the program. And the guys that we want to have to hold to the standard that we think he can get to. He’s accepted every challenge and that’s what makes him special. He listens and he wants to get better – not only for himself, but for the team.”

There are more differences than similarities between Coleman and Wagler. Sure, both can score at all three levels. But as Stojakovic said, they go about it in different ways.

Freshman Quentin Coleman SHOWED OUT in Cameron indoor:



27 PTS | 6-14FG | 8 REB | 3 STL pic.twitter.com/d2f7TDNyB4 — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 18, 2026

Coleman is a violent rim attacker. Wagler poked and prodded, waiting for a lane to open up so that he could mosey through it. He was all deceleration, change of pace and up-fakes. Coleman just sees a body, attacks it and often finishes through it for the hoop and harm.

And that’s not to discredit Coleman’s bag, as he also has an array of up-fakes and some fancy footwork at the cup. From beyond the arc, Coleman doesn’t create as much separation as Wagler – but he also elevates much higher on his jumper, so he doesn’t need as much.

Defense and rebounding are big separators. Coleman plays with a level of intensity that Wagler didn’t sniff (though few players in college basketball do). Those contributions put Coleman’s impact in a different stratosphere.

Andrej Stojakovic goes in depth on Illinois’ first-half defensive woes

Nov 23, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Winthrop Eagles guard Keshawn Fisher (45) drives the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Sixty-two points in a half,” Stojakovic said. “That’s not the problem. It’s the defense being bought in and us knowing all the personnel. We can’t wait until the first media [timeout], first couple timeouts to remind each other 'This player does this, we’ve got to help each other on this play.'

“We got to come prepared. It’s the approach. It’s been a couple games now where that’s been a problem, that we’re trying to come out without. And we will continue to get better at it. Some of it is on the older guys. But as a team, we’ve got to be better from the jump. Just knowing the personnel, knowing the scouting report. Can’t have simple mistakes that allow teams to go on runs.”