3 Big Questions for Illinois Basketball vs. Maryland
Illinois fans may still be replaying all five of Kasparas Jakucionis’ fouls from the Michigan State loss on repeat in their minds, even if Monday’s climb up the AP Poll helped ease the burden a bit. But maybe a new opponent is all Illini Nation needs to vanquish those demons entirely.
As luck would have it, No. 17 Illinois (13-5, 5-3 Big Ten) is set to host Maryland (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) on Thursday night (8 p.m. CT, FS1) in the State Farm Center.
The Illini, who are knotted in a four-way tie for fourth place in the Big Ten, welcome a Terrapins squad that has won three of its last four but remains winless on the road.
Per usual, there are a few questions surrounding the Illini – and their opponent – that could help determine who comes out on top.
Will Tre White get back on track?
After going on an eight-game tear, averaging 15.5 points per game, White has all but pulled a Houdini act, disappearing into the shadows for just eight total points on 2-for-11 shooting across Illinois’ last two games.
White, a junior swingman, hasn’t forced things or played poorly, per se – he just seems to have been less active and aggressive, rather than seeking out his shot and seeking opportunities to get to the basket. The Illini are at their best when White is calling his own number, and Thursday’s contest against a Maryland team that lacks a suitable defensive matchup for him will be the perfect opportunity for White to do just that.
Which three-point shooting team will show up for Illinois?
If an award existed for college basketball's streakiest-shooting team, Illinois would surely be atop its midseason watch list. The Illini attempt 31.1 threes per game (seventh in the country), and that number tends to hold pretty steady – regardless of makes or misses. When that’s the case, hitting those attempts at a consistent clip becomes oh-so important.
A quick glance at the numbers reveals that Illinois is a walking billboard of inconsistency: The Illini have put together as many as three straight games of better than 30 percent shooting from long distance just once all season. Simply put, Illinois is either scorching hot or ice cold – rarely in between, and rarely the same from game to game. Everyone welcomes a hot hand when it materializes, but for the Illini, a collective effort stringing together multiple games of, say, 35 percent shooting beyond the arc is a more reliable formula for winning.
Will the Terrapins score 80?
Although 80 points may seem to be an arbitrary number, it's a significant threshold for both teams. For the Illini, only once this season have they won when allowing an opponent to score 80 or more (an 86-80 win over Wisconsin). The Terrapins, meanwhile, have won whenever they've surpassed the 80-point mark. These things aren't strictly cause-effect, of course, but the Illini can take this away from the numbers: snuff the Terps' offense and avoid a shootout, or risk the consquences.