How to Watch: Illinois Basketball vs. Maryland (Game 19)
How to Watch
No. 17 Illinois (13-5, 5-3 Big Ten) vs. Maryland (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten)
Day and time: Thursday (Jan. 23) at 8 p.m. CT
Venue: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois
TV: FS1
Stream: foxsports.com/live/fs1 | FOX Sports app
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Varsity Network app
SiriusXM 372
SXM App 372
Odds and Ends
Illinois vs. Maryland all time: Maryland leads the series 15-8
Streak: Illinois has won one in a row against Maryland
Last meeting: Illinois 85, Maryland 80, (Feb. 17, 2024, College Park, Maryland)
Probable Illinois starters:
G Kasparas Jakucionis
G Kylan Boswell
G Tre White
F Ben Humrichous
C Tomislav Ivisic
Smart-Fan Stuff
Key stat: 4.8
Maryland turns its opponents over 15.5 times per game, while coughing up just 10.7 turnovers itself – giving the Terrapins a turnover margin of plus-4.8 (12th in the country). With the ball so often in the hands of lead guard Ja’Kobi Gillepsie (2.6 assist-to-turnover ratio), it's no wonder Maryland has few issues taking care of the ball. On the other end, the Terrapins rely on a sticky-fingered team effort (eight players with at least 10 steals this season) to force opponents into errors.
Illinois' defense is predicated on the principle of running opponents off the three-point line and forcing them to settle on difficult twos, rather than creating turnovers. If the Illini contest shots and rebound, a negative turnover margin becomes less of an issue. Yet they'll still need to be cognizant of the Terrapins' ability to wreak defensive havoc, especially considering lead guard Kasparas Jakucionis too often plays it fast and loose (3.4 turnovers per game), and even running mate Kylan Boswell tends to give away a few too many possessions (2.2 turnovers per game).
Quick tips:
- The Terps are excellent passers (15.5 assists per game), which has allowed Maryland to get great looks all season and fashion the 27th-best field-goal percentage in college basketball this season (48.1 percent) – a number that, admittedly, gets inflated by its uber-efficient freshman star. (See below.)
- In a year when the Big Ten – and college basketball as a whole – is being dominated by first-year players, the Terps have been able to get in on the act. Derik Queen is inarguably the league's best freshman big man, and he leads his squad in scoring (15.1 points per game) and rebounding (8.1). Even more impressively, Queen is shooting 54.8 percent from the field and putting up his numbers in just 27.6 minutes per game.
Illinois on SI Prediction
After nearly pulling off a mild upset in East Lansing, Michigan – despite getting nine minutes out of Jakucionis and an illness-drained performance from center Tomislav Ivisic – the Illini return home for a bounce-back opportunity against a Maryland team that has yet to win a Big Ten game on the road. Still, the Terps have been competitive in each of those losses, losing by no more than six points.
As Maryland’s go-to offensive weapon, Queen has been excellent as a freshman, but the Illini have a proven track record of shutting down star bigs. Between Ivisic and Morez Johnson Jr. (who matches up well with the bulky Queen), Illinois will make Maryland's meal ticket earn everything he gets Thursday.
Between Illinois’ offensive firepower, ability to dominate the glass and shifty defense that forces even the most efficient offenses into off nights, the Terrapins are going to need a season-best performance to pull off their first conference road win. The Illini may never completely pull away from the Terps, but expect them to take a lead and maintain it down the stretch on their home floor.