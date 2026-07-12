One Key Question for Each Illinois Player Entering 2026-27

Illinois’ 2026-27 campaign may be nearly four months away, yet the buzz in Champaign remains strong. The Illini are coming off their first Final Four berth in 21 years, and the expectation is (somehow) a step forward in the year ahead. But for Illinois to actually reach its goal – a national title – it must get contributions across the board. Here is a question that must be answered for each Illini player entering 2026-27:

One big question for each Illini ahead of the 2026-27 season

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) is fouled by Connecticut Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Mirkovic, sophomore

How does David Mirkovic’s reportedly new and improved body translate to the court? If Mirkovic is throwing down dunks in the halfcourt – like in this clip below – and locking up on the perimeter on defense, he will be an All-American, not to mention a first-round NBA Draft pick.

Starting the summer with intention. pic.twitter.com/SfQzOdjWhU — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) July 2, 2026

Lincoln Williams, freshman

Can Lincoln Williams be an immediate impact defender (even in a limited role)? He has the physical tools – although his slim frame may make some matchups tough – but it may come down to how quickly he internalizes Illinois' defensive scheme.

Andrej Stojakovic, senior

We know, we know. But it must be asked (again): Can Andrej Stojakovic boost his three-point percentage to a respectable clip? If the answer is yes, both he and the Illini may have historic campaigns.

Andrej Stojakovic off the bench to send Illinois to the Sweet 16:



21 PTS | 7-12 FG | 26 MINS pic.twitter.com/fXbI4Z5ekf — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 22, 2026

Stefan Vaaks, sophomore

How does Stefan Vaaks’ rebounding and defense develop with the Illini? Vaaks, a Providence transfer, has undeniably special offensive ability, but if he can't at least stay afloat in the other areas of the game, Illinois won’t be able to reach its ceiling.

Blake Fagbemi, sophomore

Can Blake Fagbemi be an extension of the coaching staff? Although he is just a sophomore, Fagbemi can be a valuable voice in the Illini locker room. Even if he isn't a regular on-court contributor, his resume – Fagbemi was a state champion at high school hoops powerhouse Benet and is a lead guard praised for his IQ – speaks to important leadership qualities.

Quentin Coleman, freshman

What will Quentin Coleman’s role be? With Vaaks possessing a lead-guard skill set, Coleman may be shifted to an off-ball role. Does that mean he’ll be a spot-up shooter with a few secondary playmaking responsibilities? Or will Coleman own at least some of the primary ball-handler role and carry a significant load? Either scenario appears to be within the realm of possibilities.

Tomislav Ivisic, senior

VCU Rams forward Jadrian Tracey (2) and Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) go for the ball Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Can Tomislav Ivisic again find his footing as a steady top producer with the Illini? Ivisic didn’t exactly take a step back last season, but he struggled to maintain his identity. Ideally, he’ll be back in full form in 2026-27.

Jake Davis, senior

Where can Jake Davis elevate his game? His role is cemented – and he plays it to a T. But can Davis find other ways to bring even more impact to his minutes while staying within the confines of his relatively pigeonholed role?

Zavier Zens, freshman

Can Zavier Zens sneak into the rotation? The Illini need an eighth man, and with Zens’ combination of shooting, IQ and a college-ready frame, he’s a possible candidate.

Lucas Morillo, freshman

How will Lucas Morillo fit with this Illinois unit? A Swiss Army Knife of a player, Morillo can just about do it all – though nothing at a level that guarantees him floor time – not yet, anyway. Will his versatility be enough to command minutes in 2026-27?

Landon Davis, freshman

What is Landon Davis’ ceiling? Davis has a unique blend of size and spring, which speaks to a high upside on defense and the boards. If he can also blossom on the offensive end – specifically if his shooting becomes a legit weapon – Davis will carve out a role with the Illini sooner rather than later.

Jason Jakstys, sophomore

Can Jason Jakstys give the Illini valuable spare minutes? With the Ivisic twins and Mirkovic, there may not be much additional opportunity in the Illinois frontcourt. But even if it's just on rare occasions of poor health or foul trouble, Jakstys will get his number called at some point – and the Illini will need him to meet the moment.

Jason Jakstys’ first career points for @IlliniMBB came on a highlight dunk 🎬 pic.twitter.com/O5sCHwSBgc — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) November 4, 2025

Ethan Brown, freshman

Is Ethan Brown Illinois’ most overlooked freshman? Coleman and Morillo were more heralded recruits, while Zens was a much-discussed late riser, but Brown has been the one turning heads early in the summer . Will it translate into game action in the winter?

Zvonimir Ivisic, senior

The only unavoidable repeat (because Zvonimir Ivisic and Stojakovic had the same dramatic problem in 2025-26): Can Big Z improve his three-point efficiency? Twenty-eight percent – which is what he shot last year – isn’t getting it done for a fairly trigger-happy 7-footer.