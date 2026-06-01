Illinois Climbs to Rightful Spot in Updated Bart Torvik 2026-27 Preseason Rankings

Back in early May, initial Bart Torvik projections for the 2026-27 campaign were released. And the results, at least for Illinois, were unforeseen – to put it mildly. The Illini, whom the vast majority of pundits project as a top-five squad entering next season , landed at just No. 13 in those initial rankings.

Advanced metrics, especially those reflecting preseason projections, are often all over the place. The power of numbers is limited by the availability of useful data for making predictive assertions.

The limits of preseason Bart Torvik – or any preseason projections

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) shoots against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

But although Bart Torvik – which is used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee – has some information at hand, it faces the same hurdles as any human expert (including even a coach): these teams haven’t played a game together, and some of the players involved have never even spent a moment on a college floor.

Take incoming five-star recruit Quentin Coleman , for example. The Illini expect – and certainly hope – that he will live up to his sky-high billing. But with Coleman yet to pull on an Illini uniform, it’s impossible to truly make any concrete assertions.

For any analytical tool, it’s even harder. How does the metric attach an even somewhat accurate number to Coleman's first-year value? For some context, Coleman currently has a projected offensive rating of 112 on Bart Torvik , which ranks seventh on the team, along with a projected usage of 20 (fourth on the squad).

And then, even with a proven player the likes of Stefan Vaaks (who spent a productive season at Providence), how can the tool forecast his impact and fit with the Illini?

Put plainly: Predictive metrics are practically guesswork in the preseason – but they offer as strong an evidence-based projection as we're going to get at this stage. In the first, early-May go-round, however, the analytical tool’s priojection wasn't even in the vicinity of fairly solid (even if we’re being generous, given the confines of metrics).

Did Bart Torvik’s updated 2026-27 projections get it right with Illinois?

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) reaches for the ball against the UConn Huskies during the second half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The latest update from Bart Torvik, though, appears to have done a much better job of encompassing all contributing factors, and accurately slotting the Illini where they belong.

The analytical tool now slots Illinois as the No. 4 projected team for 2026-27. The Illini are the top-rated squad out of the Big Ten, and among all college basketball squads trail only No. 3 Houston and No. 2 Florida – both of which rank just slightly ahead of Brad Underwood’s unit – and No. 1 Duke, which is miles ahead of the pack. (The Blue Devils have the projected No. 1 offense and No. 1 defense.)

The Torvik metric expects Illinois to have the second-best offense in the country (trailing only Duke), along with the No. 17 defense. It also projects David Mirkovic and Andrej Stojakovic to be the highest-usage Illini players.



Also of note: Jake Davis owns the top offensive rating on the Illini squad, while Mirkovic ranks second and Tomislav Ivisic is third.