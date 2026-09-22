Illinois to Host Benjamin Berrouet: Can the Illini Land Multiple 5-Star Prospects?

After a legion of high-level hoops talent descended on Champaign this past weekend (visits from four five-star recruits), it seemed as though Illinois was out of top-tier prospects to host. But of course, Brad Underwood and his staff found a way.

Per Dushawn London of 247Sports, 2028 five-star Benjamin Berrouet, whom the Illini offered in late July , has scheduled a visit to Illinois on Nov. 5.

Source: Benjamin Berrouet, the No. 21 overall prospect in the class of 2028, will take an official visit to Illinois on November 5th.https://t.co/mkrlf8maaD pic.twitter.com/cvu4Y8OBgM — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) September 22, 2026

Illinois target Benjamin Berrouet’s dominant FIBA performance

Berrouet, a member of Latvia’s U16 squad, led his club to its first FIBA U16 EuroBasket title in August. He averaged 23.5 points, 15.0 rebounds and 3.5 blocks en route to MVP honors.

In the tournament, Berrouet showcased the full scope of his diverse skill set. On one occasion, he pulled a defender out onto an island, put on his dancing shoes and broke out a deep bag of ball-handling moves before attacking the rim and kissing a layup off the glass, despite a tough angle.

He also dominated in the post, either utilizing his powerful frame to bully defenders before converting an and-one or whipping a cross-court skip pass to a wide-open teammate for a triple. Berrouet is a sharp decision-maker – especially in the post – and surprisingly poised and patient in all scenarios.

But Berrouet stood out most in an expected area: rebounding. He controlled the glass on both ends of the floor, thanks to his ideal blend of strength (240 pounds), size (6-foot-7) and springiness, all of which is enhanced by his relentless motor.

On top of that, he was sending shots back at an unbelievably high rate. Be it wall-up situations in the post, denying a downhill rim-attacker or migrating over as a help defender, Berrouet – despite standing no taller than the typical college basketball small forward – produced like an elite rim protector.

Is Benjamin Berrouet a reclassification candidate?

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood looks on during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The vast majority of 2028 prospects the Illini appear to be heavily pursuing at present – specifically recruits who have taken an official visit or have one on the docket – are viewed as players who could potentially reclassify.

If Berrouet does make the leap to 2027, he would be one of two key frontcourt targets for Illinois (the other being Darius Wabbington, one of the recent campus visitors ).

Could Illinois feasibly land both – or is it one or the other? Wabbington, an ultra-versatile stretch big capable of being an initiator (think David Mirkovic), would be a huge get.

Sunnsylope forward Darius Wabbington (21) drives on St Mary’s forward Cam Williams (1) during the Open Boys Championship game at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on March 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fortunately, Berrouet’s game is different enough from Wabbington's that the Illini could pair the two together. Berrouet is more of a physical forward. He could focus on glass-cleaning and defending, while getting easy buckets on dump-offs and offensive rebounds.

And he’s versatile enough that Illinois could play him in the dunker spot or on the perimeter, where he could thrive as a slasher against slow-footed bigs. (Berrouet is also at least a respectable shooter in catch-and-shoot scenarios.) Wabbington, as already established, has a fluid offensive skill set that would also allow the Illini to slot him in many unique positions.

A frontcourt pairing of Berrouet and Wabbington would be, hands down, the premier freshmen big man duo in the country. The only question: Do the Illini expect Mirkovic to return in 2027-28 or declare for the NBA Draft? That could be a key factor in their decision to chase both – or just one – of Berrouet and Wabbington.

Again, that is if Berrouet elects to jump into the 2027 class. If he sticks around in 2028, he’ll naturally remain a high-priority target, and he’ll just so happen to have another potential dream partner in the frontcourt .