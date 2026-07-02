Consider Illinois’ frontcourt rotation from a season ago: David Mirkovic, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic and Ben Humrichous were one of the most uniquely gifted and complementary big-man units in the nation.

Now look at the Illini frontcourt heading into 2026-27: David Mirkovic, Tomislav Ivisic and Zvonimir Ivisic. This time around, each player is a year older and (presumably) a year better. Entering the season, Florida’s frontcourt is likely in a tier of its own, but Illinois’ is perhaps the only other unit that could even be floated in the discussion for tops in the nation.



But Illini coach Brad Underwood isn’t satisfied. In fact, he’s far from it.

Brad Underwood on Illinois' frontcourt entering 2026-27

Nov 24, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood gives player Illinois Fighting Illini forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) a hand during the first half against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We got to get better,” Underwood said of his frontcourt in a Tuesday media session. “I think that’s the biggest thing. We should be an elite shot-blocking team. We have got great size. We’re bigger than we were last year. We’ve got to find the 'aggressive button' a little more when it comes to being in some passing lanes.

“But most importantly, protecting the rim and blocking some shots. I think that this team can be very good in that area. I think that it goes hand in hand with we’ve got to become an elite defensive rebounding team so we can get out and run. But I love our size. And we’re just trying to tweak and change a few things. More in mentality, and, yes, some in scheme. But defensively, I think we’ve got a chance to be really special.”

Notice anything? The word “offense” was never once spoken by Underwood in that statement. Presumably, he isn’t concerned in the slightest about his frontcourt’s ability to impact the game on that end.

Mirkovic and Tomislav Ivisic are two of the country’s most skilled offensive big men – and almost certainly the most dynamic pair on any team – while Big Z is a walking lob threat and a respectable weapon from deep (although he did struggle beyond the arc in 2025-26).

Defensively, though, improvements could be made. Mirkovic blossomed as a defender at the end of the campaign – especially in the NCAA Tournament – but failed to show enough consistency throughout the season. Meanwhile, Tomislav often left quite a bit to be desired – specifically when he wasn’t getting enough touches on offense. As for Zvonimir, he was a dominant rim protector and rangy on the ball – even in guard switches.

And, not for nothing, although the Illini again finished near the top of college basketball's leaderboard in rebounding margin, their defensive rebounding was less impressive (No. 27 in the country in defensive rebounding rate). Clearly, there is work to do.

“Aggressiveness,” Underwood said of the improvement he wants to see. “I think it’s still kind of the same concepts we’ve had. But we’ve just got to do it with more assertion, with more tenacity, with more emphasis on my part in terms of trying to create a steal or two and blocking more shots. And Z was one of the top [shot blockers] in the country, but it can’t just be him. It has got to be everybody.”