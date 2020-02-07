CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Welcome to the State Farm Center where No. 20 Illinois (16-6, 8-3 in Big Ten Conference) will host No. 9 Maryland (18-4, 8-3).

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the State Farm Center floor in Champaign, Ill., as we're about an hour from the opening tip.

NOTE: Please join us as we live-blog and discuss the Illini exhibition game here in our weekly Illini Gameday Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top right of the redesigned site and click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. That's right...IT'S FREE. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff and fellow members of the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated community as we keep you up to date of the game in real-time.

------------------

Game 23: No. 9 Maryland at No. 20 Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Friday, Feb. 7, 2020: 7 p.m. CST, State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: 15,544

Records: Illinois 16-6, 8-3 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19. Maryland 18-4, 8-3 in Big Ten; 23-11, 13-7 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Illinois by 3

Series notes: Maryland leads the all-time series 10-6 and have won three of four in Champaign. Tonight’s meeting is a first-place showdown, with the Illini and Terrapins entering the game tied atop the conference standings at 8-3. This is the latest in a season that Illinois has been in first since Feb. 13, 2010. Illinois will play in front of a sellout crowd for the second straight home game. Four of the five remaining games at State Farm Center are sold out, with the Feb. 24 Nebraska contest the only date left with tickets still available. Maryland is 25-25 on the road since joining the Big Ten, including an 18-14 mark since 2016-17. The Terps have finished with a winning conference road record in three of five years since joining the Big Ten.

TV: FS1 - Dave Revsine (PBP), Stephen Bardo (analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst) - The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 83 and at FightingIllini.com.

--------------------

While we wait for pre-game updates, here's a look at the three keys and Matthew Stevens' prediction for tonight's game.

----------------------

Two Key Numbers For Tonight's Game:

45 - Illinois is 11-2 this season when they shoot 45 percent or better from the field in a game.

3 - Maryland is 17-2 this season when All-Big Ten selection point guard Anthony Cowan commits three turnovers or less in a game.

-------------------------

NOTE: I can guarantee a full Orange Krush student section tonight. Students have been wrapped around the building hours before they let folks into the State Farm Center.

--------------------------

Uniform Update: Illinois going with the white throwback jerseys tonight. Illini are 3-1 in those uniforms this season with the only loss being to Miami (Fla.) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge game. Maryland is going with all red.

---------------------

NOTE: ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt has arrived at State Farm Center and is currently talking and taking pictures with the Orange Krush student section.

--------------------

NOTE: Illinois 4-star verbal commit Adam Miller is in attendance tonight. Miller committed to the 2020 Illini recruiting class on Nov. 21 in Chicago.

Illinois 2020 basketball commit Adam Miller in the State Farm Center stands to watch Illini host Maryland on Feb. 7, 2020. Matthew Stevens/Illini Now-Sports Illustrated

---------------------

NOTE: Illinois football coach Lovie Smith has arrived tonight to watch the game. Not his first game in attendance but maybe the most important one of his tenure.

--------------------

NOTE: Illinois going with the same lineup of Trent, Ayo, Da'Monte, Giorgi and Kofi.