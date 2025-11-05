How Illinois' Offense Has Already Climbed Into the Top 2 in KenPom
Here at Illinois on SI, we speculated, projected and all but promised in the offseason: The 2025-26 Illini offense is going to be great. And through one regular-season outing (and an exhibition), that has thus far proven to be overwhelmingly true.
Obviously, Illinois' season-opening performance must be taken with a grain of salt, considering its opponent was an average-at-best mid-major squad in Jackson State. But pouring 113 points on any Division I program means something, especially when you take a hard look at exactly how Illinois did it.
Illinois' offense leaps to No. 2 in KenPom
Before we dive in, though, here’s some third-party quantitative data to back up our position: After entering the season with the No. 6 offense in the country, per KenPom, the Illini leapt to No. 2 in the nation with the Jackson State win.
The only team with an offense that ranks ahead of Illinois’? A fellow Big Ten club and rival: Purdue.
We won’t get into comparisons here, but rather just appreciate the home team’s offensive showing at the State Farm Center on Monday night – and offer a little analysis detailing how they put it all together:
1. Willing passers
Illinois’ assist total of 23 against Jackson State would have been the second-highest total recorded in the 2024-25 season. What sets this Illini squad apart is the amount of willing passers, as opposed to last season’s gifted passers.
Kasparas Jakucionis was and is a fabulously talented facilitator, but he would too often overlook the extra pass in search of the flashy one. Or settle on a decent shot when a teammate one pass away might have a better one. Will Riley grew as a passer throughout the season, but he's a shoot-first creator.
This year, Illinois has David Mirkovic – who may soon be recognized as the best passing big man in the Big Ten. His main competition? Probably teammate Tomislav Ivisic. Add to the mix 2-guard Kylan Boswell – who has an excellent barometer for when a moment calls for his own shot or a pass to a teammate – and the young, dime-crazed Keaton Wagler, and the Illini have the ingredients for a breezy, difficult-to-defend, all-for-one-and-one-for-all offense.
(Oh, and did we mention arguably the best facilitator on the roster – Mihailo Petrovic – who has yet to take the floor? Just sit back and relax, Illini fans. The 2025-26 season will be a treat.)
2. Shooting, shooting and more shooting
The Illini went 17-for-37 from long range, falling one short of tying the program record, and doing so on absurd efficiency (45.9 percent). Expect both Ben Humrichous (5-for-9 from beyond the arc) and Boswell (2-for-5 from deep) to take a step forward in shooting efficiency from 2024-25, while Jake Davis and Ivisic will each continue to scorch the nets.
Illinois also brought in Zvonimir Ivisic, a career 36.8 percent shooter from long range, not to mention Mirkovic, who hit a pair of triples himself on Monday. (Wagler, who hit two, could be a flamethrower from deep.)
Although 17 threes can't be the expectation every time out, Monday night’s showing was just a glimpse of Brad Underwood’s club at its best. KenPom recognized Illinois’ offensive dominance through just one outing, and although the numbers will inevitably flatten out, expect the Illini’s offense to stick around in the top-five range, while the team as a whole may even rise to that level as the season progresses.