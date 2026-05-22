The One Question That May Determine Keaton Wagler's NBA Success

Illinois’ Keaton Wagler was an All-American for a reason: He was the go-to creator on one of the best teams in the country – a squad that wound up earning a Final Four berth. And he did that as a freshman – which, in turn, has him projected as a top-10 pick.

But there is one key question mark following Wagler as he enters his pro career: his athleticism. Fortunately for him, front offices don't seem all that concerned. Wagler's game is predicated on change of pace, basketball intelligence and shooting – none of which will be hampered by his lack of explosiveness. And, not for nothing, his performance in the athletic-testing portion of the NBA Draft Combine wasn't half bad.

There is another question, though – and it’s one that his NBA success may hinge on: Is Wagler strictly an on-ball option?

Can Keaton Wagler play off the ball in the NBA?

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In three games against high-major foes before Wagler was moved to lead guard, he scored 22 points … total. Over that stretch, he shot 6-for-21 from the field. For some perspective, after getting moved on to the ball, Wagler scored 20.0 points per game over his next four outings.

Now, how much of that was early-season lumps taken by a freshman, and how much of it was a direct result of his struggles to make an impact in a non ball-dominant role? In all likelihood, it was a combination of both.

But the fact remains: Wagler projects as an off-ball player early in his NBA career but has yet to prove himself in that capacity. For now, many scouts expect Wagler to come off the board at No. 5 in June’s NBA Draft, meaning he would team up with lead guard Darius Garland on the Los Angeles Clippers, pushing Wagler to shooting guard.

Wagler’s two premier skills are pick-and-roll playmaking and shooting. Paired with Garland (or any other point guard), he is going to spend less time in ball-screen operation. So how will his playmaking shine? He isn’t exactly a dynamite close-out driver. He tends to create strictly in mismatch-based iso situations or in the pick-and-roll.

On the flip side, Wagler's other sharpest weapon is that jumper – which could be exceptionally potent when deployed off the ball. With fellow teammates creating shots for Wagler (and less defensive attention sent his way), the looks he gets in the NBA could be some of the cleanest he has ever had. In that same vein, without the constant pressure that comes with being the best player on his team, Wagler may flourish.

So obviously it's possible that Wagler could flourish in a non-lead-guard role. (He wouldn’t be pegged No. 5 in one of the deepest drafts in recent history if NBA front offices thought otherwise.) His positional size, IQ and shooting has Wagler viewed by many as a relatively high-floor prospect. The general consensus is, with his tools, he'll figure it out.

And he must. Because if he doesn’t prove himself in that off-ball role, Wagler may never get the opportunity he surely desires: to be handed the reins of an NBA offense.