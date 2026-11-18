3 Overreactions to Illinois Basketball's Blowout Win Over Duke
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No. 10 Illinois (4-1) picked up a statement win over No. 5 Duke (3-2) on Tuesday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Illini battled with the Blue Devils for the first half (up 10 at the break), before extending that lead to 20-plus come the second half, thanks to outstanding offensive nights from Andrej Stojakovic and Quentin Coleman, along with stout team defense. Here are three overreactions to the win:
Illinois should be the national title favorite
After a 21-point win at Duke without David Mirkovic (not to mention Jake Davis), the Illini should be the best team in college basketball once Mirkovic is back, right? Well, perhaps. It’s entirely possible – and quite logical.
Why it’s an overreaction
But there are a few caveats: 1). Duke is a two-loss team. The Blue Devils were outplayed for 40 minutes by Michigan State, which just got blown out at Tennessee on Tuesday night.
By no means is Duke a bad basketball team – Jon Scheyer’s club will still likely be one of the premier title contenders come March – but the Blue Devils are hardly firing on all cylinders right now.
2). Illinois’ lack of consistency is always the concern. Having a high floor is what wins teams national championships. Not the ceiling. We saw how good the Illini can be when it all comes together. But what about the nights when the defense isn’t communicating – or when the intensity is lackluster?
It’s going to take quite a few impressive performances – specifically on defense – before we can wholeheartedly buy into the idea that the Illini are the nation’s top team.
The Illini offense is a finished product
99 points at Duke. 46 from Stojakovic. 27 from Coleman. The best offense in the country cannot be slowed down by any team – or so goes the thinking after Tuesday night.
Why it’s an overreaction
The Illini offense is very good. That is entirely inarguable. But the isolation basketball is a mild concern. The ball lacks energy. It doesn’t move nearly as much as it should on offense. Defenses – such as Duke on Tuesday night – get to load up and sit in help.
Thanks to Illinois’ elite shooters, there are still available driving lanes – which Stojakovic and Coleman took full advantage of. But when the Illini aren’t hitting tough at-the-rim twos and difficult midrange jumpers and the three isn’t falling, what’s the answer? After all, Illinois did shoot just 43.1 percent from the field and 18.8 percent from deep.
Illinois should be concerned about Stefan Vaaks
Through five games, Stefan Vaaks is 8-for-31 from deep (25.8 percent). And, shockingly, he’s just 5-for-13 (38.5 percent) from the free-throw line. He is an impressive 14-for-23 (60.9 percent) from inside the arc, though. And he only has ten assists against nine turnovers. He went 1-for-10 from the field on Tuesday night.
Offensively, Vaaks has been actively poor. He’s taking things off the table. He’s consistently launching heavily-contested jumpers – which, admittedly, is his game – and then failing to connect on the wide-open ones. To be fair, he is a gravity-pulling shooter, so he still is affecting spacing in a positive way. But he just has not found any success as a shooter or playmaker.
Why it’s an overreaction
The sample size is key. It has been five games. Vaaks led the Big East by percentage and three-pointers made last year. And he was taking the same – if not tougher – shots. He can shoot. His numbers will come around. And it’s encouraging that he clearly hasn’t lost any confidence.
In a way, it’s almost impressive that Vaaks – who has never had a reputation as a rebounder or defender – has managed to impact the game in a positive way despite his offensive shortcomings. Against Duke, Vaaks had a career-high eight rebounds – including three offensive – and snagged two steals.
When his jumper inevitably comes around, he’s going to be an all-around plus player for the Illini. And then on the few nights his shot isn’t falling, he’ll still be playable – which, in all honesty, was not the expectation entering this year.
Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf