No. 10 Illinois (4-1) picked up a statement win over No. 5 Duke (3-2) on Tuesday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Illini battled with the Blue Devils for the first half (up 10 at the break), before extending that lead to 20-plus come the second half, thanks to outstanding offensive nights from Andrej Stojakovic and Quentin Coleman, along with stout team defense. Here are three overreactions to the win:

Illinois should be the national title favorite

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) receives a kiss from teammate Zvonomir Ivisic (44) after a win against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a 21-point win at Duke without David Mirkovic (not to mention Jake Davis), the Illini should be the best team in college basketball once Mirkovic is back, right? Well, perhaps. It’s entirely possible – and quite logical.

Why it’s an overreaction

But there are a few caveats: 1). Duke is a two-loss team. The Blue Devils were outplayed for 40 minutes by Michigan State, which just got blown out at Tennessee on Tuesday night.

By no means is Duke a bad basketball team – Jon Scheyer’s club will still likely be one of the premier title contenders come March – but the Blue Devils are hardly firing on all cylinders right now.

2). Illinois’ lack of consistency is always the concern. Having a high floor is what wins teams national championships. Not the ceiling. We saw how good the Illini can be when it all comes together. But what about the nights when the defense isn’t communicating – or when the intensity is lackluster?

It’s going to take quite a few impressive performances – specifically on defense – before we can wholeheartedly buy into the idea that the Illini are the nation’s top team.

The Illini offense is a finished product

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) receives a hug from head coach Brad Underwood during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

99 points at Duke. 46 from Stojakovic. 27 from Coleman. The best offense in the country cannot be slowed down by any team – or so goes the thinking after Tuesday night.

Why it’s an overreaction

The Illini offense is very good. That is entirely inarguable. But the isolation basketball is a mild concern. The ball lacks energy. It doesn’t move nearly as much as it should on offense. Defenses – such as Duke on Tuesday night – get to load up and sit in help.

Andrej Stojaković had his way with No. 5 Duke on the road 😮‍💨🔥



46 PTS | 14-21 FG | 2-3 3PT | 6 REB |34 MIN



His 46 points are the most ever scored by an opposing player at Cameron Indoor 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nJ5xkVIoyw — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 18, 2026

Freshman Quentin Coleman SHOWED OUT in Cameron indoor:



27 PTS | 6-14FG | 8 REB | 3 STL pic.twitter.com/d2f7TDNyB4 — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 18, 2026

Thanks to Illinois’ elite shooters, there are still available driving lanes – which Stojakovic and Coleman took full advantage of. But when the Illini aren’t hitting tough at-the-rim twos and difficult midrange jumpers and the three isn’t falling, what’s the answer? After all, Illinois did shoot just 43.1 percent from the field and 18.8 percent from deep.

Illinois should be concerned about Stefan Vaaks

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Stefan Vaaks (7) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Sebastian Wilkins (5) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through five games, Stefan Vaaks is 8-for-31 from deep (25.8 percent). And, shockingly, he’s just 5-for-13 (38.5 percent) from the free-throw line. He is an impressive 14-for-23 (60.9 percent) from inside the arc, though. And he only has ten assists against nine turnovers. He went 1-for-10 from the field on Tuesday night.

Offensively, Vaaks has been actively poor. He’s taking things off the table. He’s consistently launching heavily-contested jumpers – which, admittedly, is his game – and then failing to connect on the wide-open ones. To be fair, he is a gravity-pulling shooter, so he still is affecting spacing in a positive way. But he just has not found any success as a shooter or playmaker.

Why it’s an overreaction

The sample size is key. It has been five games. Vaaks led the Big East by percentage and three-pointers made last year. And he was taking the same – if not tougher – shots. He can shoot. His numbers will come around. And it’s encouraging that he clearly hasn’t lost any confidence.

In a way, it’s almost impressive that Vaaks – who has never had a reputation as a rebounder or defender – has managed to impact the game in a positive way despite his offensive shortcomings. Against Duke, Vaaks had a career-high eight rebounds – including three offensive – and snagged two steals.

When his jumper inevitably comes around, he’s going to be an all-around plus player for the Illini. And then on the few nights his shot isn’t falling, he’ll still be playable – which, in all honesty, was not the expectation entering this year.