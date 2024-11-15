Illini now

Phoenix Gill, Son of Illini Legend Kendall Gill, Signs With Northwestern

A 6-foot-2 combo guard, Phoenix has made Orange-and-Blue-bleeding Kendall a Wildcats dad

Jason Langendorf

St. Ignatius (Chicago) basketball guard Phoenix Gill (seated) signed with Northwestern on Wednesday. His father, Kendall Gill, played for Illinois from 1986-90 and went on to a 15-year NBA career.
Gill family
On Wednesday, St. Ignatius senior Phoenix Gill signed with Northwestern – which amounted to something of a recruiting coup for the Wildcats and, at the same time, had to have tested family loyalties.

Gill's father is former Illinois and NBA star Kendall Gill, who, truth be told, seemingly couldn't have been prouder of his son for making a name for himself by signing on with coach Chris Collins and Northwestern:

Phoenix had five other offers from Division I schools – including his first, from Illinois, back in June 2022 – but chose Northwestern, where his mother is an alum and whose Evanston, Illinois, campus is located only about 30 minutes north of St. Ignatius.

The younger Gill averaged 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and nearly two steals per game as a junior at St. Ignatius. Considered a three-star guard and ranked the No. 6 prospect overall in Illinois by 247 Sports, Phoenix favors finding his shot off screen-and roll and would seem to fit the mold of Wildcats guards under Collins.

"Phoenix is a combo guard who's athletic, can attack the basket and play with the ball in his hands," Collins said. "He's a terrific two-way guard that we're really looking forward to getting here to Northwestern."

Kendall Gill was a member of Illinois' legendary Flyin' Illini squad as a junior in 1988-89, then won All-America honors as a senior after the 1989-90 season. The fifth overall pick in the 1990 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, the elder Gill went on to a 15-year NBA career, including a season with his hometown Chicago Bulls, and now covers the Bulls as an analyst for NBC Sports Chicago.

Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf is a longtime journalist who has covered football and basketball, among other sports, for ESPN, Sporting News, the Chicago Sun-Times and numerous other publications.

