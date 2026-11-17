The early season hasn't come close to living up to the hype and highest expectations that surrounded Illinois basketball (3-1) entering the season. Of course, all of that can vanish in an instant – or, let's say, over 40 minutes – if the Illini play up to their capabilities against No. 5 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, on Tuesday (6 p.m., ESPN).

Let's bring the Orange to Durham.



📅 Nov. 17

🆚 Duke

⏰ 6 p.m. CT

📍Durham, N.C.

📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/rh6ohDkePF — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 16, 2026

Ranked No. 3 in the AP poll in the preseason, the Illini have already sunk to No. 10 in the rankings after dropping a key non-conference road matchup to Texas Tech and appearing far too vulnerable for a top contender for long stretches against Sam Houston, among others.

The absence of forward David Mirkovic (foot) has been a factor, of course, but the Illini's issues seem to run deeper than can be explained away by a single injury. But Illinois coach Brad Underwood schedules games like Tuesday's to steel his club for March, so win or lose, the Illini should gain something from the experience of squaring up with John Blackwell, Patrick Ngongba II, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and the Blue Devils' extraordinary mix of size, talent and depth. Would a gain that included a win be such a bad thing, though?

Is it anything but an outside possibility, though, or are the Illini about to turn a corner before our eyes on one of college basketball's grandest stages? Our crack Illinois on SI staff makes the call below:

Jason Langendorf

Illini Nation needs to get right with the idea that this current Illinois group isn't the one it will be roaring for 4-5 months from now. Patience, friends, is a virtue. In the meantime, with Mirkovic and Jake Davis (shoulder) out and the Illini freshman very much figuring things out, a lesser version of the contender that AP pollsters ranked No. 3 in the preseason will take its lumps. Cameron Indoor Stadium is a brutally difficult road venue in the best of times, and these are decidedly not the best of times for Illinois. That should change in the weeks ahead, but in the immortal words of Ronnie Van Zant ... Tuesday's gone with the wind.

Prediction: Duke 90, Illinois 84

Jackson Langendorf

Illinois may be deep – if not quite as deep as Underwood seems to believe – but that doesn’t change the reality: The Illini will walk into Cameron Indoor Stadium down two starters, and one of them happens to be a preseason All-American (Mirkovic). Duke is too big, too experienced and too well-coached for this at-the-moment very young Illinois team.

Prediction: Duke 87, Illinois 75

More Illinois vs. Duke coverage



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• First Look at Illinois Basketball's Game 5 Opponent: Duke Blue Devils

• ESPN BPI Predicts Illinois Basketball at Duke: Do the Illini Have a Chance?

• Why Andrej Stojakovic vs. Dame Sarr Could Decide Illinois at Duke

• Illinois' Brad Underwood Previews Duke, Provides Latest on David Mirkovic

• 3 Glaring Concerns for Illinois Basketball Ahead of Duke Showdown

Pranav Hegde

Illinois will have its hands full against Duke, and I expect the Illini offense to struggle to find any sort of rhythm. Illinois should hang around for much of the game, but its rebounding struggles will eventually catch up to it. Expect the Blue Devils to pull away late for a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Duke 92, Illinois 79

Jared Shlesky

If Illinois had David Mirkovic, I'd be tempted to take the Illini here. But without Mirkovic, I just don't see how Illinois pulls off the upset. Duke simply has too great an advantage inside; I expect the Blue Devils to control the glass and outscore the Illini in the paint. I can imagine this game being close until the final 10 minutes or so, but the Blue Devils will simply have more firepower down the stretch.

Prediction: Duke 85, Illinois 75