Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball Landing Stefan Vaaks

Illinois needed a guard. On Sunday, it got one.



Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks announced his commitment to the Illini, giving coach Brad Underwood an immediate answer in a backcourt that was always going to need serious reinforcements. With Kylan Boswell out of eligibility and Keaton Wagler headed to the NBA , Illinois was going to have to replace major production in a hurry. Landing Vaaks does not solve every offseason question on its own, but it is a massive first step.

NEWS: Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks has committed to Illinois, his agents at Excel Sports Management told ESPN. Top-10 player in the portal. Estonia native averaged 15.8 points and 3.2 assists and scored 20-plus points against St. John's (twice), Villanova (twice) and UConn. pic.twitter.com/3NGUCZDHG1 — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 12, 2026

And this is not some depth piece Illinois is bringing in just to eat up minutes. Vaaks looks like the kind of player who should step into a major role right away, and he should have a chance to start from Day 1. A 6-foot-7 guard, Vaaks is coming off a freshman season at Providence in which he averaged 15.8 points and 3.2 assists while earning Big East All-Freshman honors. That is the profile of a player ready to contribute immediately.

What makes this commitment so important is how naturally Vaaks fits what Illinois needs. He is skilled, polished and already has high-level experience. Before Providence, he played professionally in Europe, and that background shows up in the way he plays. He has the size to see over defenses, the feel to make plays with the ball in his hands and the versatility to operate on or off it. For a team preparing to lose Boswell’s steadiness and Wagler’s star power, bringing in a guard with that kind of maturity means a lot.

Illinois also needed someone who could help keep the teeth of its offense sharp amid major roster turnover, and Vaaks seems built for that challenge. He is not just a big guard. He is a skilled creator who can make reads, keep the floor balanced and give the Illini another player capable of handling a big role.

There is still more work to do, of course. Illinois is not done rebuilding its perimeter group, and one portal addition alone is not going to erase the sting of losing players as important as Boswell and Wagler. But this is exactly the kind of move fans wanted to see. Vaaks gives Illinois a real foundation in the backcourt and a player talented enough to help stabilize the next version of the roster.



And because of that, it did not take long for Illinois fans to make their excitement known. Once Vaaks made it official, social media had plenty to say.

Take a bow, Brad Underwood

Brad Underwood is the Euro Whisperer.



The Illini add highly coveted Providence transfer, Stefan Vaaks, from Estonia to its already stacked European roster. pic.twitter.com/xof8dNvDdu — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) April 12, 2026

European players go through



Him pic.twitter.com/8UjFMvp1Yr — Dariush Takhtehchian, M.D (@takhtehchianmd) April 12, 2026

Providence guard Stefan Vaaks has committed to Illinois. Brad Underwood is moving from the Balkans to the Baltics getting a top transfer.

Grade: A — We Love Drafts (@WeLoveDrafts) April 12, 2026

Brad Underwood does it again — KP (@IGetsWavy) April 12, 2026

A match made in heaven

Stefan Vaaks to Illinois is the most Illinois commitment ever. 6’7 can dribble/ pass/ shoot, is European and will fit into Brad Underwood’s system like a glove. — Jonathon Warriner (@Bracketologist3) April 12, 2026

Illini fans - meet Stefan Vaaks. Put simply, he hits his shots with great efficiency in his lone season with Providence.



40% FG, 35% 3pt, 83% FT. Illinois has a reliable guard coming to the State Farm Center.



(📽️: WJAR)#Illini | @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/8zu6zbflDX — Jake Bedell (@JakeBedellTV) April 12, 2026

Another stud on the way

One of my favorite portal players is off the board, as @jeffborzello reports Stefan Vaaks is headed to Illinois.



Vaaks averaged 15.8 points and 3.2 assists on 35 percent three-point shooting as a *freshman* in the Big East.



Illini fans you got a DAMN good one pic.twitter.com/3H4l11H7Ly — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) April 12, 2026

Illinois is getting a DUDE https://t.co/2wynKeUOn4 pic.twitter.com/RY1TwRWfF6 — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) April 12, 2026

I love this fit for Stefan Vaaks, who should come in & be an instant productive bet for Illinois.



Strong positional size, touch (64% at-the-rim) + off-ball shooting intersection (35% on 14.8 3PA/100) with playmaking impact (1.7 A/TO) — will keep tabs on Vaaks for the ‘27 cycle. https://t.co/ncIVhOxVyz pic.twitter.com/Yp4wt46GiP — Mohamed (@mcfNBA) April 12, 2026

An elite shooter

Stefan Vaaks #Illini Commit puts on a 3pt shooting clinic in the Garden with 8️⃣ MADE 👌’s 👀 pic.twitter.com/TUAE82sXgL — Chief Oskee (@ChiefOskee) April 12, 2026

Stefan Vaaks can literally pull up from anywhere 🔥 #illini pic.twitter.com/mVrBxb6zPj — Illini Isaac (@IMAbrose) April 12, 2026

Keaton Wagler ranked No. 15 in pull-up 3s. Stefan Vaaks was No. 12.



Fills just a monster void for this Illinois backcourt as both a playmaker and as a shot-maker. Size, skill, shooting. Checks off the boxes Brad Underwood wants.



Read: https://t.co/3eOI6bo0oU pic.twitter.com/XjxIthAp4f — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) April 12, 2026

It’s gonna be raining 3s at the Farm



pic.twitter.com/xWONzNMHSk — Dariush Takhtehchian, M.D (@takhtehchianmd) April 12, 2026

Something about a silky smooth pull up is so clean #illini pic.twitter.com/NKiPOB3GhX — Illini Isaac (@IMAbrose) April 12, 2026

Vaaks impacts the game in a variety of ways

Saw this game live earlier this year. Vaaks didn’t shoot it great from 3 this game, but you can see that he can score in a variety of ways and create for others.

🇪🇪🔶🔷🔮 https://t.co/iXW6rbln5e — Nick Robert (@The_Sports_Dr1) April 12, 2026

The next NBA Draft pick?

Stefan Vaaks is a guy I’m probably going to project being in the first round heading into the next cycle. Has a great intersection of size and shooting efficiency. Versatile play creator and does a great job finding his guys, whether it’s off downhill attack and kicks or hitting… — Jacob LeRea (@jacoblerea) April 12, 2026

Ya, this’ll work.



Vaaks looking to be the Illini’s 5th first-rounder in 4 years — but first, perhaps a repeat trip to the Final Four 👀 pic.twitter.com/TbejKjdW84 — 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖗 𝕻𝖎𝖑𝖘 (@TheConnorPils) April 12, 2026

Another one on the way?

One down



One left



Lefts goooooooooo pic.twitter.com/rlkddMdCqy — Dariush Takhtehchian, M.D (@takhtehchianmd) April 12, 2026

PSA: Landing Vaaks does not take Illinois out of the Blackwell race. — Austin Burklund (@AB1132) April 12, 2026

Now since Vaaks is on board we are in full pursuit of John Blackwell. Brad Underwood let’s do something special! pic.twitter.com/Tr3hPl4zWx — Illini0311 (@illini0311) April 12, 2026

Jobs not done… let’s bring John home.

🔶🔷🔮 pic.twitter.com/kAhSFvJKK7 — Nick Robert (@The_Sports_Dr1) April 12, 2026

The Illini are dangerous

Rodgers, Blackwell, Vaaks, Mirkovic, Ivisic twins, Davis, two big-time recruits in Coleman and Morillo coming in.... top 5 team for Illinois basketball next season... Blackwell obviously isn't committed, so this is subject to change. He drastically changes expectations — sports guy (@bethegoodguy52) April 12, 2026