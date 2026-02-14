Staff Picks: Who Wins No. 8 Illinois vs. Indiana?

Lately, the rebounding has been a bit soft, the ball-handling a bit loose and the defense entirely too forgiving – but this remains a formidable Illinois club. All that size, shooting and skill hasn't vanished, but neither were they applied to their fullest extent in overtime losses to Michigan State and Wisconsin. The Illini (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten) aren't broken – just a little bent. Time to straighten things out.

After a wobbly start, Indiana (17-8, 8-6) – winners of five of its past six – is finding its footing. Lamar Wilkerson (21.2 points per game) is leading the way, but he's hardly alone. Coach Darian DeVries has assembled a nifty crew – including his own son, Tucker (13.8 points and 2.6 threes per game) – that has been grinding out wins over Purdue, UCLA and, most recently, Wisconsin. With or without Kylan Boswell (hand) and Andrej Stojakovic (ankle) – both game-time decisions – the Illini had better show up to Champaign's State Farm Center on Sunday (noon CT, CBS) ready for a rumble.

And what says our crack Illinois on SI staff of the matchup? Read below to find out how we picked 'em:

Jason Langendorf

The Illini have far too much size to be handled by the Hoosiers, who rank 178th in Division I in rebounding margin (compared to Illinois, at No. 6). And the quality makes a difference, too: 7-footers Tomislav and Zvonimir Ivisic are almost impossible to contain as three-point shooters – especially when their teammates have it going and an opponent has to twist itself into pretzels trying to cover everyone. Wilkerson will be a tough cover, no matter who is available to check him, but the Illini simply have too many weapons not to win a shootout.

Prediction: Illinois 86, Indiana 77

Steve Greenberg

That sound you hear is Hoosiers guard Wilkerson knocking down another three. He has 84 of them this season – 18 more than Keaton Wagler , and nearly 50 more than any other Illini player, has. Can the Illini keep track of this guy? At least they’ll be rested, and they may even be back to full strength. Time to go on another run.

Prediction: Illinois 82, Indiana 79

Jackson Langendorf

Illinois needs a get-right win – and it should have one coming Sunday against Indiana. Expect the Illini to have their way offensively and dominate the glass against the undersized Hoosiers. The only question: Who checks Wilkerson, the Big Ten's leading scorer in conference play? If the answer is a healthy Boswell or Stojakovic, Illinois will find itself cruising to Big Ten win No. 12 in Champaign.

Prediction: Illinois 83, Indiana 68

Pranav Hegde

Illinois is coming off back-to-back losses, but a five-day break could not have come at a better time. Rest, film work and a chance to get healthy should have the Illini sharp and focused at home. Indiana is well-coached and not without tools, but the Hoosiers have flaws that Illinois can exploit, especially on offense. Expect a locked-in performance and a strong bounce-back in Champaign.

Prediction: Illinois 84, Indiana 72

Jared Shlesky

Illinois is coming off back-to-back overtime losses, but the Illini have had plenty of rest and preparation time for the Hoosiers. Meanwhile, both Indiana and Wilkerson have been on a roll, including the senior guard's 41-point performance against Oregon on Monday. Wilkerson should be able keep the Hoosiers in this game, but I still like the Illini to bounce back at home after a tough two-game stretch.

Prediction: Illinois 83, Indiana 81

Jack Ankony

Illinois is a bad matchup for Indiana. The Illini will be taller at just about every position for a vast majority of the game. That should slow down an Indiana offense that can get hot from three, and it gives Illinois an advantage on the glass. Indiana’s best shooters have also been worse on the road this season. Add that the Illini have some extra motivation after two straight losses, and things could get ugly for the Hoosiers.

Prediction: Illinois 87, Indiana 73