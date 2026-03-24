Sweet 16 Power Rankings: Where Illinois Stands Among Title Contenders

After one weekend of action, just 16 teams remain in the NCAA Tournament. The Big Ten is sending six teams to the Sweet 16 (the SEC is the runner-up with four), as the league seeks to end its long national title drought. There is just one double-digit seed still in the mix – No. 11 seed Texas – while the rest of the field is relatively chalky. Here are all 16 seeds ranked:

Sweet 16 power rankings: Who are the top contenders?

Feb 27, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) drives the ball against Michigan Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

No. 16 Texas

Sweet 16 opponent: Purdue

We get it: This hasn’t been the typical upset-ridden March. But that doesn’t give anyone the right to start calling Texas – a team that owned regular-season wins over Alabama and Vanderbilt, among others – a “Cinderella." Don’t get it twisted: The Longhorns can hoop – just not enough to upend any other squad remaining in the field.

No. 15 Tennessee

Sweet 16 opponent: Iowa State

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

We have all been programmed to fear Tom Izzo in March (and for good reason), but what about Rick Barnes? It has now been four straight Sweet 16 berths for the legendary head man. Although this group doesn't ooze potential, the defense has once again carried the Vols deep into the tournament.

No. 14 Iowa

Sweet 16 opponent: Nebraska

The most encouraging part of Iowa’s upset of No. 1 seed Florida: star guard Bennett Stirtz (5-for-16 from the field and 0-for-9 from deep) struggled mightily, but his teammates picked up the slack. If Stirtz finds his footing against Nebraska and his supporting cast shows up again, this Iowa team may be dancing into the Elite Eight.

No. 13 St. John’s

Sweet 16 opponent: Duke

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino reacts in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

It's almost impossible to lose the battle on the boards and have a worse shooting percentage from the floor, three-point line and charity stripe while still winning a game – but that’s what Rick Pitino’s club did vs. Kansas. Physical and extremely well-coached, St. John’s can compete with anyone, but the abysmal long-distance shooting ability may be the death of the Red Storm.

No. 12 Alabama

Sweet 16 opponent: Michigan

Alabama is everything St. John’s isn’t: exceptional three-point shooting across the board, elite offense and non-existent defense. The Crimson Tide can shoot their way past anyone – or shoot themselves in the foot. The latter is the likely outcome in their upcoming matchup with Michigan.

No. 11 Nebraska

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg reacts during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores in a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Seeking its third NCAA Tournament win of the year (and in program history), Nebraska is set for the tiebreaker all Big Ten fans have been waiting for. Nebraska-Iowa should be the exact opposite of a barnburner (a cornburner?), but it’s still must-see TV.

No. 10 Arkansas

Sweet 16 opponent: Arizona

Guards win in March, and John Calipari has the best one in the country. Darius Acuff Jr. is a dynamic, high-level scorer with the ability to push his team past anyone. But he and his Razorbacks will meet a seasoned, physical Arizona club led by another exceptional – and more experienced – guard: Big 12 Player of the Year Jaden Bradley.

No. 9 Michigan State

Sweet 16 opponent: UConn

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts in the second half against the Louisville Cardinals during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Yeah, yeah, we’ve all heard it: January, February, Tom Izzo. It’s overused – but that doesn't mean it isn't true. Regardless of who is donning Sparty green, Izzo’s clubs always just find a way. And having a gifted playmaker at lead guard in Jeremy Fears Jr. certainly doesn’t hurt.

No. 8 UConn

January, February, Tom Izzo, Dan Hurley? Hurley has lately been spending a lot of time playing – and winning – in April. This Huskies team doesn’t seem to have the same national championship ceiling as his other squads, but if forward Alex Karaban, who just scored a career high 27 points in the Round of 32, continues to operate at this level, they very well may move into the discussion.

No. 7 Purdue

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

With objectively the best playmaker college basketball has ever seen in Braden Smith (who broke the NCAA record for assists in a career), Purdue’s offense is currently the best in the nation, per KenPom. The defense – which had been concerningly inconsistent in the regular season – has come around recently, and the Boilermakers have won six straight postseason games as a result.

No. 6 Iowa State

Iowa State just blasted Kentucky (82-63) despite being down second-team All-American Joshua Jefferson. The Cyclones have one of the best defenses in the country, and, behind it, they remain a strong Final Four contender.

No. 5 Illinois

Sweet 16 opponent: Houston

VCU Rams guard Brandon Jennings (0) defends Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A popular national title pick just weeks ago, Illinois sputtered down the stretch. Seemingly, though, the Illini are back on track after two straight 20-plus-point wins. Freshman Keaton Wagler is the engine of the offense that owned the title of best in the country for the majority of the year (a close No. 2 currently), and the defense has shown flashes of greatness. Catching Houston in the Sweet 16 (and in Houston) is a brutal draw – but it’ll be a treat for college hoops fans.

No. 4 Houston

The Illini, with their abysmal end to the season, deserved to be docked regarding their position in the bracket. The Cougars, not so much. Yet they have been penalized, as they indisputably were handed the worst matchup of any No. 2 seed in the Sweet 16. Regardless, they have the pieces – three superb guards and a top-rated defense – to push past Illinois .

No. 3 Duke

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) with the ball as Texas Christian University Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) and guard Liutauras Lelevicius (3) defend in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The main takeaway from Duke through two NCAA Tournament games: Caleb Foster is very valuable to this team. Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer said there is an “outside chance” Foster returns for Friday’s matchup with St. John’s, but assuming he doesn’t, Duke is quite vulnerable in that game. Then again, it has all any team really needs: Cam Boozer.

No. 2 Arizona

Aside from the extremely low-volume three-point shooting (though efficient, at 36.4 percent), Arizona is practically bulletproof. There may not be a team as physical in the sport – a difference-maker defensively and on the glass – and the offensive balance is something to marvel at.

No. 1 Michigan

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) celebrates on court after 95-72 win over Saint Louis at the NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The loss of reserve guard L.J. Cason has clearly hurt, but the Wolverines appear to have adjusted. They just knocked off a potent St. Louis unit – which beat Georgia by 25 in the Round of 64 – by 23 points. Also, Big Ten Player of the Year Yaxel Lendeborg seemingly morphed into a 6-foot-9 Steph Curry from deep this month (17-for-29 from long range in March). Purdue knocking off Michigan in the league tournament title appears to have been just the poke the bear needed. The Wolverines are back – and they’re extremely dangerous.