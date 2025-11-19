Illini now

Brad Underwood Updates Illinois' Injury Status Ahead of Alabama Game

With the Crimson Tide rolling into Chicago on Wednesday, Underwood offered the latest on each of his handful of of injured Illini

Jackson Langendorf

Feb 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Illinois men's basketball’s injury report reads like an alarming grocery store receipt. It just keeps going. Ahead of the team's showdown against Alabama on Wednesday at the United Center in Chicago (8 p.m. CT, FS1), the battered and bruised Illini consist of big man Tomislav Ivisic and his twin brother, Zvonimir, along with guards Mihailo Petrovic and Brandon Lee.

Just before the Illini shoved off for the Windy City, Underwood provided updates on each in a Tuesday press conference. (One note: Although Underwood didn’t provide an update on wing Ty Rodgers, he continues to recover from a knee injury, and will almost certainly remain sidelined against the Crimson Tide.)

Brad Underwood on Illinois injuries

Brad Underwoo
Oct 9, 2025; Rosemont, IL, USA; Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood speaks during Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images / Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

“We’ve [been] getting a little bit healthier," Underwood said. "We’ve had guys in practice and sustaining throughout practice, which is nice. We’ll see where Tomi’s status is, as he is basically going through what Andrej went through – a reaction to his performance the day before … whether it’s rest or the ability to go.

“Brandon’s back. He’s still not quite 100 percent but is playing through some pain. And then Mihailo’s had a couple of good days here in practice, so we’ll see what that looks like with his ability to play on Wednesday. So, closer – nicer to get healthier. Then we’ll see how all of that plays out. Z had kind of an unfortunate bump with Cam during that timeout, which hit a little sore spot on his knee and flared up and got it swollen. So he’s trending in the right direction as well.”

Underwood dives deeper on Tomislav Ivisic's injury with Jon Rothstein

In an interview with CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Underwood provided a longer, more in-depth update on Tomislav Ivisic's knee injury.

“Everything with him is, because it’s a knee, the reaction – and he’s got a bone bruise. So it becomes a reaction to what he does that day in practice … and we were fortunate that it wasn’t more severe. We feel good about the way he’s progressing. Tomi’s a very, very, very tough kid. So, I know no one’s more competitive. No one wants to be out there more than him. But we’ll see. We’ll see. He’s doing light stuff and moving around better now than he was two or three days ago. And he did more in this morning’s practice than he did yesterday, and we’ll see how he reacts.”

feed

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball