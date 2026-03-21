VCU Braces for '40-Minute UFC Fight' Against Illinois' David Mirkovic

In the college basketball world, Keaton Wagler has been a household name ever since Jan. 24 – the afternoon he poured a Mackey Arena record (for a visitor) of 46 points en route to an Illinois win over Purdue.

But mostly because of Wagler's stardom, another Illini freshman has been overlooked on the national landscape. Not anymore, though. Forward David Mirkovic erupted for 29 points and 17 rebounds in an opening-round victory over Penn on Thursday night. It was a performance that caught the attention of the entire country – and perhaps no one’s more than VCU head coach Phil Martelli Jr., who is preparing for the unwelcome task of facing Mirkovic.

VCU's Phil Martelli Jr. on Illinois' David Mirkovic: 'He's going to bring it'

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; VCU Rams head coach Phil Martelli Jr. looks on against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Wagler has gotten a lot of attention – and very much deserved. But I’m watching that dude, going like, ‘Holy cow,'” said Martelli on Saturday in the pregame press conference. “He’s pretty good. You can tell that he’s a poised guy. Some of these guys now are freshmen, but they’ve been playing – he’s played with older guys for so long – and played professionally.

“He’s got a great feel for the game and can do everything – the type of guy that I love. That versatility of, one possession he’s bringing the ball up, another possession he’s posting up, another possession he’s getting a catch-and-shoot three, another possession he’s driving and kicking to somebody else for a three. He’s on the offensive glass. He’s one of those guys that does everything. And he’s super-physical, he’s super-tough.

“My brother has got the scout, and one of the things he’s said is: ‘You better be ready for, like, a 40-minute UFC fight with that dude.’ He’s going to bring it. So we’re going to have to be ready to stand toe-to-toe. Block him out. Guard him the right way. Make him take tough shots. He’ll make tough shots because he’s good, but we’ve got to make him take more tough shots than he gets easy shots.”

On Saturday night (6:50 p.m. CT, CBS), Martelli and his club will find out exactly what Mirkovic is capable of firsthand. And with Mirkovic owning 20 pounds on the Rams’ sturdiest starter (235-pound forward Lazar Djokovic), it very well may require UFC-level physicality out of VCU to keep Mirkovic from snagging another 15-plus boards.

As for his versatile skill set, that will almost certainly also be on full display, as the Illini will likely play through Mirkovic at a high rate again, given that the Rams don’t appear to have a viable option to keep him at bay.