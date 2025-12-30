What We've Learned About Illinois Through the End of Non-Conference Play

After knocking off Southern by a score of 90-55 on Monday afternoon, No. 20 Illinois moved to 10-3 and officially completed its non-conference slate. Here is what we’ve learned about the Illini through their first 13 games of the 2025-26 season:

Three key things from Illinois’ non-conference performance

Dec 13, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) jumps on teammate Tomislav Ivisic (13) after he scored during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Illinois’ defense can be elite

At times, the Illini defense protects the rim better than the secret service protects the president, but in other scenarios, we’ve seen Illinois’ defense contain as effectively as a colander. In fact, both versions sometimes show up in the same game (notably against UConn).

But, after some much-needed time off – at least according to coach Brad Underwood, who has made it crystal clear that sufficient practice reps have been the turning point for his outfit – the Illini defense has elevated its play to a new level.

Communication, one-on-one defense, rotations, scouting report preparation – you name it, and the extra prep time seems to have improved it. Illinois has lately put together all the pieces on the defensive end, holding its last two opponents to a combined 103 points. With Ben Humrichous’ emergence as a standout defender, there isn’t a player in the Illini rotation (aside from maybe Jake Davis ) who hasn't shown at least flashes of being a plus defender. (Even freshman forward David Mirkovic , who did an excellent job bottling up Missouri’s Mark Mitchell, has grown in that department.)

Keaton Wagler is Brad Underwood’s best find since …

You may be (almost) tired of reading about him, and we’re risking carpal tunnel syndrome from writing about him so much, but Keaton Wagler continues to literally force our hands. In his 27 minutes on Monday, Wagler scored 11 points, had seven rebounds and 10 assists while tacking on two steals and committing just one turnover.

How'd Keaton Wagler just do this?! 😲



No. 20 @IlliniMBB has a special one in the freshman PG.



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/7gBlEIZxqI — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 29, 2025

After Wagler finished high school as the No. 261 recruit in 247Sports’ composite rankings – as you've no doubt heard more than once by now – he has almost instantly emerged as one of the best freshman hoopers in the country.

Wagler, a thin-but-crafty 6-foot-6 guard, has taken over the reins as the Illini’s top playmaker and been the driving force (averaging team highs of 15.3 points and 3.8 assists) for a team that can compete for a Big Ten title – and potentially even put together a Final Four run in March.

The versatility of Illinois’ offensive attack is almost unfathomable

Although Wagler, at least for now, may be the go-to creator for the Illini, there are simply too many players on Illinois' roster for any opponent to slow down. Wing Andrej Stojakovic is one of the best isolation players in the country, while Kylan Boswell may be the Big Ten’s best downhill driver from the guard position.

Then there's Mirkovic’s dynamic ability in the post, plus Tomislav and Zvonimir Ivisic ’s long-range jumpers as seven-footers. Oh, and what about Davis leading the Illini in scoring with 15 points against Southern?