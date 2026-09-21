3 Stats From Illinois Football's Win Over Southern Illinois That Bode Well for 2026

Early-season non-FBS matchups are nothing more than a measuring stick for a Big Ten program. But on the heels of a disheartening setback – Illinois fell 31-27 to Duke in Week 2 – those outings are also an opportunity to work out the kinks heading into league play.

The Illini did just that against Southern Illinois in Week 3, riding another impressive outing from quarterback Katin Houser and a sight-for-sore-eyes bounce-back performance from the defense . Here are three key stats from the Week 3 win that spark a more optimistic outlook for the remainder of the 2026 slate:

3 key stats from Illinois' Week 3 win over Southern Illinois

Sep 19, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser (4) loos to pass during the second halff against the Southern Illinois Salukis| at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three tackles for loss allowed

So giving up two sacks in a game – and to an FCS foe – after surrendering zero total sacks through two games may not sound like a win. Still, Illinois’ offensive line is as purple-and-blue as any position group could possibly be at this stage of the season – yet it has found ways to play winning football.

Allowing just three total negative offensive plays over four quarters represents pretty steady work for most front fives. But under the circumstances – the Salukis had racked up double-digit TFLs in both of their previous two outings, and injuries forced the Illini to shuttle offensive lineman in and out of the lineup Saturday – the performance was downright impressive.

1.1 rushing yards per carry allowed

Sep 19, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern Illinois Salukis quarterback DJ Williams (1) passes the ball by Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Ismael Kante (26) during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1? Shredded on the ground. Week 2? Salt dumped in the wound. Week 3? Patched up nicely. Illinois allowed only one Southern Illinois ballcarrier to run for more than 10 yards on a play – and he (Jake Curry) totaled just 22 rushing yards.

The final per-carry-allowed tally was skewed by a negative-16 yard play from the Salukis. But even taking that off the board, the Illini would have held the visitors to just 1.7 yards per rush. FCS opponent or not, that is a massive stride in the right direction and a much-needed sign heading into Week 4, where a potent Ohio State rushing attack awaits.

79.3 completion percentage for Katin Houser

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser (4) before a game with the Duke Blue Devils at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aside from Houser’s ill-advised and extremely telegraphed toss into triple coverage (which was picked off), he was brilliant Saturday. (To his credit, throwing the ball in Collin Dixon’s direction and then figuring out the rest later has been a recipe for success thus far.)

Houser’s full stat line against SIU read as follows: 23-for-29 for 305 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. As has been the case for perhaps all but one quarter this season (the fourth vs. Duke), Houser was highly accurate.

The difference in Week 3, though: Dixon wasn’t Houser’s lone target. In the first two weeks, only one non-Dixon Illini receiver registered more than three receptions (Hudson Clement had four against Duke). Against SIU, both Clement and Brayden Trimble reeled in five catches. Houser also hit three of his tight ends at least once.

But can Houser carry both that accuracy and the willingness to trust a larger quantity of his pass-catchers into Ohio State on Saturday? If the answer to each isn’t yes, the Illini passing attack – which may be its only chance to pull off an upset in Week 4 – is going to get bottled up.