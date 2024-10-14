Illini now

Big Ten Football Week 8 Power Rankings: Is 5-1 Illinois Moving Up?

Ohio State's loss at Oregon shook things up – and the Illini's narrow escape against Purdue nearly did, too

Steven Greenberg

Oct 12, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Fighting Illinois players celebrate with the Purdue Cannon in a 50-49 win against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium.
Oct 12, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Fighting Illinois players celebrate with the Purdue Cannon in a 50-49 win against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
There’s a new sheriff in town in the Big Ten, and it’s Oregon. Or is it Penn State? Or, come to think of it, is it still Ohio State? The Buckeyes’ 32-31 loss to the Ducks in Oregon hardly settled anything.

Illinois did what it had to do in a 50-49 overtime win against lowly Purdue, and that’s not completely blow the game and ruin a promising season. Still, the Illini struggled enough to make us wonder if they really belong in the top half of the 18-team conference. For now, they’re still there.

Let’s take it from the bottom (all game times Central):

18. PURDUE (1-5, 0-3)

What do you call that thing the Boilermakers had for 46 whole seconds against Illinois again? Ah, yes – an actual lead.

Polls: N/A.

Next up: Friday vs. Oregon (7 p.m., FOX).

17. UCLA (1-5, 0-4)

How unbearably bad are the Bruins at running the ball? Even on a night when they held Minnesota to a puny total of 41 yards, they were outgained on the ground (41-36).

Polls: N/A.

Next up: Saturday at Rutgers (11 a.m., FS1).

16. MARYLAND (3-3, 0-3)

Getting dump-trucked by Northwestern by four touchdowns at home probably wasn’t in the plans.

Polls: N/A.

Next up: Saturday vs. USC (3 p.m., FS1).

15. MICHIGAN STATE (3-3, 1-2)

That 27-24 win at Maryland in Week 2 isn’t as impressive in hindsight as it originally appeared to be.

Polls: N/A.

Next up: Saturday vs. Iowa (6:30 p.m., NBC).

14. RUTGERS (4-2, 1-2)

Chopping? No, dropping. Anyone who thought Greg Schiano had it rolling again has to have doubts after that all-out debacle against Wisconsin.

Polls: N/A.

Next up: Saturday vs. UCLA (11 a.m., FS1).

13. NORTHWESTERN (3-3, 1-2)

Who knew the Wildcats had a 37-10 smack-around of Maryland in them? That was mighty impressive.

Polls: N/A.

Next up: Saturday vs. Wisconsin (11 a.m., BTN).

12. MINNESOTA (4-3, 2-2)

After beating USC and UCLA back-to-back, the Gophers have totally gone Hollywood. OK, fine, maybe Anaheim.

Polls: N/A.

Next up: Oct. 26 vs. Maryland.

11. WASHINGTON (4-3, 2-2)

A morning kickoff in Iowa City, followed by three hours of frustration and misery, was as “Welcome to the Big Ten” as it gets.

Polls: N/A.

Next up: Oct. 26 at Indiana.

10. WISCONSIN (4-2, 2-1)

Luke Fickell and his staff have found something, and it’s called running the damn football as though you’re Wisconsin. It just might be crazy enough to work.

Polls: N/A.

Next up: Saturday at Northwestern (11 a.m., BTN).

9. USC (3-3, 1-3)

The Trojans looked great against Penn State … until they petered out. It wasn’t the first time this season.

Polls: N/A.

Next up: Saturday at Maryland (3 p.m., FS1).

8. NEBRASKA (5-1, 2-1)

It’s prove-it time for the Huskers, who have yet to beat a Big Ten team with a pulse.

Polls: No. 27 AP, No 25 coaches.

Next up: Saturday at Indiana (11 a.m., FOX).

7. ILLINOIS (5-1, 2-1)

If Bret Bielema’s defense really is as soft as it looked in the second half against Purdue, a 2022-style fadeout is likely for this team.

Polls: No. 22 AP, No. 21 coaches.

Next up: Saturday vs. Michigan (2:30 p.m., CBS).

6. MICHIGAN (4-2, 2-1)

The Wolverines are on their third QB, Jack Tuttle, who’s in his seventh year of college ball. How long until he gets tenure?

Polls: No. 24 AP, No. 22 coaches.

Next up: Saturday at Illinois (2:30 p.m., CBS).

5. IOWA (4-2, 2-1)

Have you looked at the Hawkeyes’ remaining schedule? It’s pretty much screaming 10-2.

Polls: No. 31 AP, No. 33 coaches.

Next up: Saturday at Michigan State (6:30 p.m., NBC).

4. INDIANA (6-0, 3-0)

Big one coming up for the Hoosiers, who still have their doubters. What a fun team either way.

Polls: No. 16 AP, No. 18 coaches.

Next up: Saturday vs. Nebraska (11 a.m., FOX).

3. PENN STATE (6-0, 3-0)

The Nittany Lions just kept plugging at USC, came all the way back and got a win fit for a legit playoff contender. That’s how it’s done.

Polls: No. 3 AP, No. 3 coaches.

Next up: Oct. 26 at Wisconsin.

2. OHIO STATE (5-1, 2-1)

A one-point loss at Oregon is nothing to get too down about. Rematch in Indy, anyone?

Polls: No. 4 AP, No. 5 coaches.

Next up: Oct. 26 vs. Nebraska.

1. OREGON (6-0, 3-0)

You beat the big, bad Buckeyes, you get the top spot. That’s just the way it works, people.

Polls: No. 2 AP, No. 2 coaches.

Next up: Friday at Purdue (7 p.m., FOX).

