Illinois Football's Pat Bryant Receives Backhanded Big Ten Honor
Every good narrative needs a source of dramatic tension, so even as Illinois receiver Pat Bryant's storybook 2024 season continues, the college football universe keeps pushing back.
On Tuesday, the Big Ten announced its all-conference teams and individual season awards, as chosen by the league coaches. Although Bryant's name was indeed in the mix, he was tabbed as a second-team All-Big Ten selection.
In all, 14 Illini players received Big Ten recognition of some kind, and as they say in Hollywood, it's an honor just to be nominated. Still ...
Maryland's Tai Felton and Ohio State freshman Jeremiah Smith were awarded the two first-team All-Big Ten wide receiver spots, and both turned in undeniably brilliant 2024 seasons. But after Bryant's 54-reception, 984-yard and 10-touchdown season, his position on the second team feels anticlimactic at best. At worst, it's an outrageous snub.
Sour grapes? Hardly. A quick comparison of the numbers at the top of Big Ten receiving leaderboard:
Player
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Tai Felton, Marlyand
96
1,124
9
Pat Bryant, Illinois
54
984
10
Tyler Warren, PSU
81
978
6
Jeremiah Smith, OSU
57
934
10
Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
49
890
8
Felton's 96 receptions in 12 games (8.0 per game) are a really impressive number – and an indicator of chains-moving consistency whose value can't be denied. But yards and touchdowns tend to be a stronger measurement of overall offensive impact. Bryant ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten in receiving yards and tied for first (with Smith) in touchdowns.
Perhaps coaches were swayed by Felton's higher volume and the superior record of Smith's Buckeyes (10-2) compared to Bryant's Illini (9-3). But Bryant was still deserving – and you might say pretty clearly so – of a first-team All-Big Ten nod.
Why? First, there was the quality, importance and timing of Bryant's production. There were his two receptions on the go-ahead drive against Kansas. His game-winning score in overtime at Nebraska. The dramatic game-winning touchdown in overtime against Purdue. And in what may have been the play of the season for Illinois, Bryant won the game at Rutgers on a bonkers 40-yard touchdown on the last play of scrimmage. Meanwhile, Felton ran up numbers for a 4-8 Terps team while Smith tacked on several big plays during garbage time of Buckeyes blowouts.
If that didn't convince the league's coaches of Bryant's merits as one of the Big Ten's top two receivers, another factor should have: blocking. Bryant, at 6-foot-3 and a powerful 200-pounds, is a devoted and relentless blocker anytime the ball isn't in his hands. He grades out as one of the best run-blocking receivers not just in the conference but across college football.
Joining Bryant among the Big Ten honorees were defensive back Xavier Scott (second team), offensive tackle J.C. Davis (third team) and linebacker Gabe Jacas (third team). Receiving honorable mentions were quarterback Luke Altmyer, center Josh Kreutz, guard Josh Gesky, tackle Melvin Priestly, defensive lineman TeRah Edwards and linebacker Dylan Rosiek, punt returner Hank Beatty, long snapper Lane Hansen and kicker David Olano.