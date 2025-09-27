Illinois' Bret Bielema Delivers Legendary Line Following Win Over USC
No. 23 Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) needed a confidence-restoring win – and the Illini got it against No. 21 USC (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday in Champaign. After controlling the game through three-and-a-half quarters, Illinois found itself trailing (by a point) for the first time all game with less than two minutes left.
Then, seasoned quarterback Luke Altmyer did what he always seems to do: put together a game-winning drive. After Altmyer led the Illini into USC territory, the big-time leg of David Olano was thrust into the limelight – and the junior kicker met the moment. Ultimately, Illinois came away with a 34-32 walk-off win and an unforgettable moment for the program.
Bret Bielema's postgame quote following USC win
With Illinois fans rushing the field in the background, Illini head coach Bret Bielema was interviewed by FOX’s Jenny Taft and delivered a legendary line following the victory:
“There’s two things that money can’t buy: time and your reputation. And our reputation was put on this field, and I think we answered it."
On the heels of a 63-10 blowout loss at Indiana, no team in the country needed a victory more than Illinois. In the same vein, no other program saw its reputation hinge so precariously on its Week 5 performance.
Was Illinois the victim of the injury bug and a handful of bad breaks in Week 4, or did the Illini just have all the experts, pundits and AP voters fooled? Could Bielema and Co. reignite a fire under their crew after a spirit-breaking tumble against Indiana?
Illinois' statement win
The answer to the latter question was a resounding yes. The Illini defense forced a fumble on USC's first possession, before the offense capitalized with a quick 10-play, 70-yard touchdown drive.
By the second quarter, Illinois was holding a 14-7 lead, driving inside the USC 10-yard line. The Illini appeared poised to punch it in, and tack on seven more points ahead of halftime. But running back Kaden Feagin fumbled (or so the officials ruled), after which the Trojans marched 70 yards down the field and knocked in a field goal.
Despite the momentum-shifting end to the first half, Illinois came out firing in the second half, ultimately building a 31-17 lead. Then USC struck again. After a touchdown and two-point conversion, the Trojans cut the deficit to just six.
But the Illini once again marched down the field, and were well en route to yet another score. Once again, though, a fumble near the goal line – into the end zone, punched out of the grasp of running back Ca’Lil Valentine – denied Illinois.
USC then quickly carved up the Illini D, with quarterback Jayden Maiava connecting with Makai Lemon (11 receptions, 151 yards and two touchdowns) to take that one-point lead.
After last week’s loss, the Illini could ill-afford to lose this one in heartbreaking fashion. In an admirable display of perseverance and resiliency, they trekked down the field and managed the clock perfectly en route to Olano’s game-winning kick.
Not that the Illini’s reputation should be their No. 1 priority, but if it is, this finish was the ideal demonstration of the program's collective maturity and poise.