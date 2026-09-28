Bret Bielema Reveals How Bobby Hauck's Illinois Exit Unfolded

Illinois defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck’s departure from the program on Sunday came as a shock (and elicited quite the reaction ). Previously a wildly successful FCS head coach during his time at Montana, Hauck had arrived in Champaign in February and parted ways with the Illini after just four games on the job.

After the program released a statement describing the decision as “mutually agreed” upon, there was much speculation as to exactly how the situation unfolded. Illinois coach Bret Bielema cleared the air on Monday in a press conference:

Bret Bielema details Bobby Hauck's exit from Illinois

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema before a game with the Duke Blue Devils at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“There’s been times, probably at least two times, since I’ve been here at Illinois where I’ve transitioned people out of their roles,” Bielema said. “It was decisions I made, and we did it during the season and it never got released. The year we won 10 games, I had a transition the second bye week – and knew it was better to do what I needed to do. And then obviously the results were what it was. Went on to win more games than we ever won.

“So yesterday I had no intentions of doing anything along those lines. Bobby reached out to me early Sunday morning, said he wanted to have a talk. When I got that message, I had an idea in my head what might be happening. So I came in and had a conversation with him that obviously had to do with football, but didn’t really have to do with football. He just felt it wasn’t working for him, which then affected the staff and affected our results.

“But more than anything, what I loved about him was his final comment to me when I knew we were going to have to do something. He just felt that the players deserve to be their best, right? And have their best opportunity to win. And he didn’t think that could be attainable the way things were going.”

The key quote to home in on from Bielema’s statement above: “I had no intentions of doing anything along those lines.” So the Illini lost their defensive coordinator – and they weren’t planning on it. It seems clear that Hauck, with his request for an early meeting, was the first to broach the topic of vacating his role.

“He said: ‘Coach, it’s not working for me,'” Bielema said. “And he said: ‘Obviously, I’m a big part of this equation.’ So he asked me if I had suggestions. I asked him if he had suggestions. After, I knew it was at a point where it wasn’t going to be any good to stay with him in that capacity and do that role.”

It’s no secret that Illinois' defense wasn't exactly clicking under Hauck through four games. Just a day prior to Hauck’s departure, immediately following Ohio State's 42-19 pounding of Illinois, Bielema characterized the defense as “unacceptable."

Still, any major change – even one that may be for the better – means upheaval, and that's never ideal midseason. The departure of one of the most important members of the coaching staff definitely qualifies.

But perhaps a monumental shift was exactly what the Illini defense needed. We’ll begin to find out firsthand on Saturday (3:15 p.m. CT, BTN) when Illinois (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) takes on a Purdue squad (1-3, 0-1) that has put up 36-plus points in three of its first four outings.