Bret Bielema Offers Encouraging Illinois Injury Update Ahead of Purdue

Coaches across the Big Ten have been wary of providing any more injury information than is required in the leauge's availability reports, and that includes Illinois' Bret Bielema, who was hush-hush last week heading into the Ohio State game.

But, perhaps distracted by his chaotic weekend (Illinois unexpectedly parted ways with defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck on Sunday), Bielema offered the media an in-depth injury update on Monday, five days prior to his club’s meeting with Purdue (3:15 p.m. CT, BTN):

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema offers pre-Purdue injury update

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Illinois Football head coach Bret Bielema speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We lost Champ in that game,” Bielema said of Champ Smith, a freshman lineman whose praises the Illini coaching staff have been singing and who stepped into a starting role on Saturday against the Buckeyes. Smith played well before exiting because of an injury.

“He got rolled up on in the bottom of a pile,” Bielema said. “Got twisted actually. He probably won’t be with us this week. But otherwise everyone else coming back from that. Got Daniel Brown out there this week.

“We should get Maika [Matelau] and Brandon Henderson . They’ve both been cleared for Tuesday’s practice. Obviously, they’re going to have to practice and do well. And then I think Jasyhon [Platt] should get involved with us on Tuesday or Wednesday as well. Get a couple guys back with us.”

The banged-up Illini O-line seems to slowly be working its way back to some semblance of health. Smith may miss the Purdue outing, and key reserve TJ McMillen will be sidelined for the remainder of the season, but Illinois' season-opening starting five could finally be together and back on the field for the Boilermakers.

If starters Matelau and Henderson are ready to roll in Week 5, the offensive line will have an excellent chance to put together its best outing of the season against a Purdue defensive front that has managed just six sacks and yielded 5.5 rushing yards per carry through four games.

Linebacker Daniel Brown, meanwhile, made his long-awaited return on Saturday. The Illini appear to be gradually working him back into the mix, as Brown played minimal snaps against Ohio State. But if he re-emerges, the second level of Illinois’ defense will be poised to take a much-needed stride forward.

Platt, a Florida Atlantic transfer who was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list and the Jet Award watch list in the preseason, has yet to make his Illini debut. But he, too, could be a key "addition" capable of boosting Illinois' potency and experience on the field.