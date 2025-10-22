EA Sports' 'College Football 26' Simulation Predicts Illinois vs. Washington
No. 23-ranked Illinois returns from its bye week refreshed and seemingly ready for a major test: Washington at Husky Stadium in Seattle (2:30 p.m. CT, BTN), in what will be a defining moment in its season. At 5–2 (2-2 Big Ten), the Illini have positioned themselves squarely in the postseason conversation, but this matchup should reveal just how high Bret Bielema’s squad can climb. A road win against Washington would be a statement – proof that the Illini can compete with anyone, anywhere – and position Illinois favorably for a College Football Playoff berth.
Of course, knocking off the Huskies on their home turf will be no small task. Washington has been formidable all year, boasting one of the nation’s stingiest defenses and a dynamic dual-threat quarterback capable of breaking a game open at any moment. We couldn’t wait until Saturday to see how it might play out, so we fired up the Xbox for a preview simulation. In our original full-season sim, Illinois fell just short in a tightly contested battle. But with both teams now in midseason form, we ran it back to find out if the Illini could deliver a different outcome this time around.
Week 9 simulation: No. 23 Illinois at Washington
First quarter
Washington wasted no time setting the tone, marching down the field on the opening drive and punching in a one-yard touchdown to take an early lead. Illinois couldn’t find an answer on its first possession, going three-and-out, and the Huskies quickly threatened again before stalling near midfield and punting it away. Pinned deep on their own four-yard line, the Illini offense managed a first down before being forced to kick it back. Washington took over again, but Illinois’ defense held firm as the first quarter came to a close.
End of first: Washington 7, Illinois 0
Second quarter
The Illini showed some life early in the second quarter, moving the ball to midfield before a costly holding penalty brought the drive to a halt. Washington’s next possession ended quickly with a three-and-out, but Illinois couldn’t capitalize, returning the favor with a punt of its own. That’s when the Huskies’ offense came alive. Quarterback Demond Williams broke loose for a 50-yard run, then found the end zone through the air on the very next play to extend the lead.
On Illinois’ next drive, Luke Altmyer was strip-sacked, setting up an easy Washington touchdown run by Jonah Coleman. Altmyer bounced back with a solid drive into the red zone, but the momentum was cut short by an interception. Washington tried to tack on more points before halftime, but the clock expired before more damage could. be done.
End of second: Washington 21, Illinois 0
Third quarter
The third quarter turned into a defensive battle, with both teams trading punts and neither offense able to find a rhythm early on. Washington eventually pieced together a sustained drive, but Illinois held strong in the red zone, forcing the Huskies to settle for a field goal. The Illini appeared poised to answer, but another Altmyer interception killed the momentum. As the quarter wound down, Washington regained possession and began driving near midfield, maintaining control heading into the final frame.
End of third: Washington 24, Illinois 0
Fourth quarter
Washington’s drive to open the fourth quarter ended in a field goal, extending the lead to 27. Finally, the Illini offense came alive, stringing together a quick, efficient drive capped by their first touchdown of the afternoon. Any hopes of a comeback, however, were short-lived. Washington methodically marched down the field on the ensuing possession, bleeding the clock and punching in another score to restore the 27-point margin. With the outcome all but decided, the Huskies defense shifted into prevent mode, allowing Altmyer to move the ball with a series of short completions and add a late touchdown as time expired.
Final score: Washington 34, Illinois 14
Illinois on SI take:
Washington is one of the most underrated teams in college football, and winning in Seattle won't come easy – especially in front of one of the loudest and most hostile crowds in the country. Still, it’s hard to imagine Illinois’ explosive offense staying quiet for three quarters, even against a disciplined Huskies defense. Altmyer and company have shown all season that they can put points on the board in bunches. A flat offensive showing like the one in this simulation would be a major outlier.
A similar real-world outcome would sting – and not just because of the score, but because it would all but bounce Illinois from CFP contention. That said, this matchup is far from a lost cause. The Illini have the playmakers to go toe-to-toe with the Huskies if they can avoid mistakes and control the tempo. This is the kind of game that tests a team’s toughness and discipline – a true measuring stick on the road against a well-coached, balanced opponent. It’s winnable, but Illinois will have to bring its best from start to finish to leave Seattle with the win it needs to make this an unprecedented season for the program.