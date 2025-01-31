Transfer QB Ethan Hampton Calls Illinois Football 'a Pros Program'
Former Northern Illinois quarterback Ethan Hampton knew that once Illinois was on his transfer portal radar, he wouldn't ignore it.
Hampton, under center for the Huskies' 16-14 upset against eventual national championship runner-up Notre Dame last September, said on Wednesday when speaking to WCIA and other local media that he wanted to take the next step in his college football career by attending a program with tradition and the ability to prepare him for a future NFL career.
"I love Coach Bielema's vision," Hampton said. "When I came on a visit here, saw the culture, saw what they had cooking for the future, that's really what pulled me in."
Although Hampton will serve as backup to third-year starter Luke Altmyer, who announced his Illinois return last month, the Huskies transfer said he sees the benefit of learning alongside a quarterback and from an offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. who are already immersed in the environment.
"It's like a pros program," Hampton said. "Everyone's here to win. Everyone's here to go to the NFL, and they encourage that type of culture. So having an opportunity to compete in that culture, having that opportunity to be here a couple years, that's all I really asked for in the portal."
Hampton said the team comes first, and that he is open to whatever role may be necessary for him to play given Altmyer's prominence. He even joked about the possibility of switching positions if needed.
"I came here to win," Hampton said. "If they need me to play kicker, I'll play kicker. Anything the coaches want from me, I'll do that."
As Hampton begins to learn the offense along with true freshman quarterback Carson Boyd, he said he feels confident to lead it when called upon.
"I think I can manage the game well," Hampton said. "I think I can make the playmakers around me play. well. You don't have to be Patrick Mahomes every snap. Brock Purdy, Tom Brady, these guys who manage the game, who make great decisions – those are the guys who succeed a lot. That's what I think my skill set is."
Hampton and the Illini are in offseason preparation mode (well) ahead of their late-August 2025 opener against Western Illinois. Hampton, who was rooting for the Fighting Irish to beat Ohio State, said he looks forward to potentially pulling off a similar upset when the Buckeyes visit Memorial Stadium in October.