First Look at Illinois Football's Week 9 Opponent: Maryland Terrapins

Halloween is supposed to be a day for scares, but for Maryland fans, nothing has been more frightening than watching the Terrapins play football this season. Coming off a stunning 21-10 upset of Oregon, Illinois (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) will head to College Park on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, FS1) to face Maryland (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten).

The Illini have suddenly breathed new life into a season that appeared to be heading nowhere just a few weeks ago. Now they will have an opportunity to extend their winning streak to three games against a Maryland program in complete disarray.

Maryland at a glance

Maryland entered the 2026 season hoping to bounce back from consecutive 4-8 campaigns under coach Mike Locksley. Things started promisingly enough, with the Terrapins opening the season 2-0 after blowout victories over Hampton and UConn.



Unfortunately for Maryland, the good times didn't last long.

The Terrapins have since dropped five consecutive games, including an embarrassing 54-3 home loss to UCLA and blowout defeats against Nebraska and Ohio State. Their latest setback came against Rutgers on Oct. 17, when Maryland squandered a 23-13 halftime lead and fell 37-30 at home.

That proved to be the final straw for Locksley, who parted ways with the program on Oct. 21 after eight seasons at the helm. Co-defensive coordinator Aazaar Abdul-Rahim will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, with his debut coming against Illinois.

For the Illini, that presents an interesting challenge. Maryland has had a bye week to regroup, and a midseason coaching change can sometimes give a struggling team a much-needed spark.

The Terrapins on the field

Offense

Maryland's offense has dealt with its share of struggles, but sophomore quarterback Malik Washington remains a talented player capable of creating problems for opposing defenses.

Through seven games, Washington has thrown for 1,615 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions. His season has been inconsistent, although he did throw for 263 yards and two touchdowns against Rutgers.

Washington's favorite target has been receiver Chris Durr Jr., who leads the Terrapins with 52 receptions for 580 yards and four touchdowns.

The rushing attack, meanwhile, hasn't exactly been spectacular. Maryland is averaging just 133 rushing yards per game, although running back DeJuan Williams has provided some explosiveness when healthy, recording 281 yards and three touchdowns on just 38 carries.

Overall, the Terrapins are averaging 28.3 points per game, but much of that production came during their two non-conference victories.

Defense

If Maryland's offense has been inconsistent, its defense has been downright dreadful.

The Terrapins are allowing 33.3 points and 366.6 total yards per game. They have surrendered at least 35 points in each of their five losses, including 54 against UCLA and 48 against Nebraska.

Things have gotten so bad that Maryland fired defensive coordinator Ted Monachino following the Rutgers loss, just days before Locksley's departure.

Despite the struggles, there are a few talented players on this defense.



Freshman edge rusher Zion Elee has emerged as a bright spot, recording 2.5 sacks and forcing two fumbles. Fellow defensive lineman Sidney Stewart has also been productive, helping Maryland generate pressure up front.

Still, the defense has consistently struggled to keep opposing offenses out of the end zone, which should provide an opportunity for Illinois' offense to continue building momentum.

Illinois vs. Maryland matchup

Coming off arguably its biggest victory of the season, Illinois now has a golden opportunity to string together three consecutive wins and move one step closer to bowl eligibility.

True freshman quarterback Michael Clayton II is coming off his first career victory as a starter, while running back Aidan Laughery rushed for 123 yards against Oregon. Both should have opportunities to make plays against a Maryland defense that has struggled all season.

Michael Clayton II to Christian Abney for a nine-yard touchdown.



Illinois leads 14-10. pic.twitter.com/MWviLUOnMM — Sidelines - CFB (@SSN_CollegeFB) October 24, 2026

Still, this isn't necessarily a game Illinois can take for granted. The Terrapins will be playing their first game under a new head coach, and with their season already spiraling out of control, they'll have little to lose.

For Bret Bielema and the Illini, the challenge is simple: avoid a letdown after a monumental victory over Oregon.



After all, the last thing Illinois needs is for its resurgent season to turn into a Halloween horror story.