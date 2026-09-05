Illinois QB Katin Houser Delivered a Welcome Surprise in Week 1

The much-anticipated debut of new Illinois quarterback Katin Houser came on Thursday night in a 42-23 victory over UAB . And with Houser tossing the pigskin for 182 yards and three touchdowns while throwing only four incompletions, it’s safe to say the Illini couldn’t have asked for much more.

But Houser still gave it to them, because it wasn’t his actual passing – in which he showed off his deadeye accuracy and cannon for an arm – that was the most encouraging sign for the 2026 campaign.

Katin Houser isn't known as a runner – but he was in Week 1

Sep 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser (4) scores a touchdown during the second half against the UAB Blazers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025 at East Carolina, Houser ran for 193 yards on 85 carries. That would be a measly 2.3 yards per run. Remember, though: Sacks count as negative rush plays for quarterbacks at the college level.

So take away his sacks and the subsequent yardage lost (he went down 13 times and lost 89 yards), and Houser ran 72 times for 282 yards – good for 3.9 yards per carry, which is still a ho-hum stat for a quarterback who strategically picks and chooses his spot to tuck and run.

In other words: Houser wasn’t brought to Champaign as a dual-threat quarterback. But on Thursday night in the opener vs. UAB, he was a shockingly effective scrambler.

Early in the third quarter, after right tackle Nathan Knapik got beat inside, Houser was forced out of the pocket and quickly took off downfield. The first thought: Houser can move. He used good straight-line speed to pick up a quick 16 yards.

Then in the fourth quarter, the Illini found themselves in the red zone, sitting at UAB’s seven-yard line. Illinois ran a play action, and given time by his offensive line, Houser waited patiently as the slow-developing play didn’t offer him many options. But as he scanned and processed, the sea parted in front of him, and he simply turned on the jets and raced untouched into the end zone.

He'll just run that in.



Katin notches his first rushing touchdown as an Illini!



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/xvHFSnxlhM — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) September 4, 2026

“I went through my progressions, couldn’t really find anybody open,” Houser said in his postgame press conference as he detailed his rushing touchdown. “Felt the rush, and I just pushed up and I saw the end zone – and it’s kind of like you get zoned in on the end zone and run and get it.”

To be clear, Houser isn’t going to be Lamar Jackson in 2026. He won’t be churning out 100-yard games on the ground. But he will create value with his legs and, at the very least, force defenses to respect them, which only makes everything else easier.

Katin Houser has the ideal QB blend of athleticism and awareness

Sep 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser (4) reacts during the first half against the UAB Blazers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And perhaps more importantly, Houser doesn’t just have the ability to escape the pocket and pick up yards. Houser is also quite evasive within it – and he showed that on Thursday, too.

The Illini O-Line may have yielded zero sacks , but it wasn’t as though Houser was never pressured. UAB registered two quarterback hurries on the stat sheet, and the Blazers forced Houser to adjust more often than that.

Houser was superb, though. He was ducking under outstretched arms before cutting back and unleashing a quick pass into the dirt to evade trouble. He faced the aforementioned pressures, which he flipped into big pickups or a touchdown.

Even through one game, it’s clear Houser has that innate ability to feel pressure and act accordingly. He also has the agility and evasiveness to avoid those defenders, along with the awareness and willingness to toss the ball out of bounds or at the feet of a pass catcher to minimize negative plays.

For all of Luke Altmyer’s brilliance and heroics in 2025, there were occasions when Altymer himself forced the Illini into tough situations. He didn’t have enough help from his front five, but Altmyer’s penchant for hanging on to the ball instead of cutting his losses led to Illinois too often living behind the sticks.

In Week 1, Houser seemed to make it clear he won’t put the Illini into those situations. And if Illinois avoids negative plays while Houser is consistently slinging it the way he did on Thursday and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. continues to draw up absolute gems, then the Illini passing attack is going to be elite – and it’s not as though the ground game will be far behind.