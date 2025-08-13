Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Defensive Back Saboor Karriem
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini junior defensive back Saboor Karriem.
Saboor Karriem | Defensive back | Junior | No. 2
Hometown: West Orange, New Jersey
High School: West Orange
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 195 pounds
Scouting report
Karriem is a long, fluid athlete whose blend of length, coordination and physicality makes him a natural fit in Illinois’ secondary. The New Jersey native developed into a versatile playmaker in high school, splitting time between receiver and defensive back, which honed both his ball skills and coverage instincts. He leverages his size effectively at the line of scrimmage, using his reach to disrupt routes, while showing the agility to stay in phase downfield.
Fearless in run support, Karriem delivers heavy contact on ball carriers and plays with an edge that energizes the defense. His exceptional vertical leap allows him to high-point passes and challenge even the tallest receivers, making him a dangerous defender on contested throws. Combined with his ability to play through a receiver’s hands and break up passes without drawing penalties, Karriem has the tool kit to be a potentially impact-ready presence in the Illini defensive backfield.
Experience
Karriem began his Illinois career in 2023, appearing in seven games as a true freshman. He made an immediate impression in his debut against Florida Atlantic, recording three pass breakups and showing the coverage instincts that made him a prized recruit. His early snaps primarily came in rotational duty and special teams, where he could rely on his length, athleticism and instincts.
In 2024, Karriem’s role expanded. He continued to grow more comfortable within defensive coordinator Aaron Henry’s scheme, earning more defensive reps and taking on challenging assignments against some of the Big Ten’s top passing attacks. His most notable performance came against No. 1 Oregon when he registered a career-high five tackles and held his own in coverage against a high-powered offense.
Year
Team
Games
Tackles
TFL-Yds
Sacks
INTs
Pass breakups
Forced fumbles
2024
Illinois
12
7
0
0
0
3
0
2023
Illinois
7
2
0
0
0
0
0
Media highlights
What they're saying
"Learning. You know that is the biggest curve. Just the learning curve, understanding the game at a higher level. Taking it down to, like, play by play, step by step," Karriem said of his biggest challenge going from high school to college.
2025 outlook
Karriem enters 2025 as part of an Illinois secondary that returns the bulk of its key contributors, meaning his role will likely come as a rotational depth piece rather than an every-down starter. With two years already under his belt, he is a valuable weapon whom the Illini can deploy all over the field. Karriem's length, physicality and ball skills give the coaching staff the option of plugging him into a variety of packages, whether that’s matching up with bigger receivers on the outside or providing a physical presence in nickel and dime looks.