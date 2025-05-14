Illinois Football Extends Contract of Bret Bielema Through 2030
Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema is here to stay – at least for the foreseeable future. On Tuesday, Bielema signed a six-year contract extension designed to keep him in Champaign through the 2030 season.
In four seasons as coach at Illinois, Bielema has compiled a 28-22 overall record and gone 18-18 in Big Ten play. However, Bielema took a massive step forward last season after leading the Illini to their first bowl-game victory since 2011 and first 10-win season since 2001.
In 2024, Illinois was ranked by the College Football Playoff (CFP) Selection Committee for a program-record four straight weeks, appeared in 11 AP Top 25 polls and tied the Illinois record with four wins over ranked opponents. The Illini have also had 12 players selected in the NFL Draft under Bielema, including a first-rounder in defensive back Devon Witherspoon (2023).
Bielema's contract is built in such a way that it could extend through 2035 if he meets certain performance benchmarks. His annual salary begins at $7.7 million, but that number can increase depending on more performance benchmarks and how long he remains employed as coach at Illinois. The contract also comes with protections for the university should he pursue other coaching positions.
At the end of the day, this is a good decision by the university and athletic department. If Illinois didn't lock up Bielema now and the Illini go on to meet, or even exceed, expectations – another 10 wins, a bowl game and perhaps a College Football Playoff appearance – Bielema could not only drive up his asking price but also possibly consider other offers.
Extending Bielema for six years may seem hard to fathom considering he's exactly .500 in Big Ten play and only slightly over .500 in his four-year tenure at Illinois. But the momentum is real, and the program stands more to lose by doing nothing rather than potentially overcommitting now.
The Illini have enjoyed the largest attendance growth in the nation since Bielema's arrival, and they return 18 starters from last year's squad. Rewarding Bielema now lessens the risk of his being coaxed to another school, signals to current players and recruits that he's firmly in the fold and keeps everyone focused on the immediate task at hand. Even if it came at a higher cost than it otherwise could have, extending him was the right move.