Illinois Football Outduels Top Programs to Land Three-Star Running Back
In a sign of the times, coach Bret Bielema and Illinois football landed yet another three-star recruit in to bolster their impressive 2026 incoming freshman class.
Running back Javari Barnett (Tampa Bay Tech / Tampa, Florida) on Sunday announced his commitment to Bielema and the Illini via social media:
A 6-foot, 195-pound running back, Barnett played only three games as a junior because of a knee injury but finished with 249 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries. He remained a sought-after recruit, and Illinois beat out NFL running back factories such as Alabama and Penn State, as well as close-to-home powerhouses in Florida and Miami to sign Barnett.
Ranked the No. 26 running back and No. 263 player overall in the class of 2026, Barnett has a chance to outplay those expectations if he bounces back from his injury and continues to progress as a senior.
Barnett is Illinois' 11th recruit for 2026 and ninth three-star commitment – more than any other program in the country.
That may sound like a backhanded compliment: USC, which currently boasts the No. 2 class in 2026, has eight three-star recruits but 12 four-stars (compared to the Illini's two). But Bielema and Illinois have excelled at honing solid talent, transforming good-but-not-great high school players into productive college contributors – and even NFL-ready talents.
On SI recruiting take: The Illini are arguably better stocked at running back than any other position, although that isn't unusual for many programs. Barnett (or perhaps one or more of his positional teammates) could wind up moving to another position in time, but Illinois will first give him a chance to show how his speed (11.06 seconds in the 100-meter dash) plays from in the backfield.