Illinois DL TeRah Edwards Gets Disappointing Update on Future With Illini
It's more than a little ridiculous that a college football career should end on something as trivial as a clerical error, but such is life under the gaze of the NCAA.
On Thursday, Illinois nose tackle TeRah Edwards was denied a waiver of eligibility for the 2025 college football season. He will now turn his full focus to the NFL Draft, set for April 24-26.
“I appreciate the University of Illinois for fighting on my behalf and will forever be grateful for everything this program has done for me," Edwards said in a statement following the NCAA's decision. "This journey has shaped me in ways I’ll never forget, but I’m confident it’s time to take that next step toward the NFL and embrace what’s ahead.”
Edwards' case was tied to his 2021 season at Northwestern, for which he was listed as having played only three games – which theoretically should have made him eligible for a redshirt season (a consideration the Illini purportedly took into account when they welcomed him as a transfer to Champaign in 2022.
Edwards was ultimately found to have played in five games in 2021 – for a total of 55 snaps – which presumably led to the NCAA's ruling. In a statement, Illinois coach Bret Bielema called the decision "disappointed."
"We submitted TeRah’s case in January with the belief that his unique circumstances were grounds for the NCAA to grant him eligibility this season," Bielema said. "Last week, we were informed that he would not get the season that we believe he deserves.
"What can’t be denied is TeRah’s toughness, positive outlook and leadership throughout this process. TeRah’s focus has been on what he can control and what’s ahead, as evidenced during his impressive testing at our NFL Pro Day. He has been committed every day to making his NFL dreams a reality."
Edwards, an All-Big Tebn honorable mention by conference coaches, finished his 2024 senior season with had 38 tackles (five for losses), seven quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. Arguably one of the most powerful players in the Big Ten, he tore off 29 reps in the bench press at the Illinois Pro Day, which would have tied for the most by a defensive tackle at the NFL Combine.
Even if Edwards goes undrafted later this month, he should have chances to sign with an NFL team as a free agent. Bielema's players have a strong track record of making the most of their talent in the pros, and scouts will likely assess Edwards' size (6-foot-2, 305 pounds) and strength, and see developmental potential.
"TeRah has made a lasting impact on our program and our defensive line room," Bielema said. "He has a bright future, both in the NFL and beyond."