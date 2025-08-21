Did Illinois' Gabe Jacas Get Ranking He Deserved in ESPN's Top 100 CFB Players?
With the college football season set to kick off Saturday, ESPN unveiled its annual Top 100 players list, and Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas earned a spot at No. 22. The ranking not only highlights his rise as one of the nation’s premier defensive talents but also cements his growing reputation as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Gabe Jacas: All-Big Ten ... and more
Jacas enters his senior season with the Illini as one of the most accomplished defenders in the nation. From the moment he stepped on campus, he made an immediate impact, quickly emerging as a key performer for the Illinois defense. His freshman year set the foundation for what was to come, as he earned FWAA Freshman All-American and ESPN True Freshman All-American honors. That breakout campaign marked the beginning of a dominant career in Champaign.
Last fall, Jacas elevated his game to another level. Starting all 13 games for the Illini, he became one of the conference’s most disruptive defenders. He filled the stat sheet with 74 total tackles, eight sacks and three forced fumbles, routinely wreaking havoc in the backfield and providing the kind of edge pressure that can flip the outcome of a game. His impact extended beyond the numbers, too, as opposing offenses were forced to account for him on nearly every snap.
Jacas’ breakout campaign has led to widespread recognition entering 2025. He has already piled up preseason honors, including a spot on the ESPN Preseason All-America team and placement on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list, the award that goes to the nation’s top defensive player. He also had a strong case for inclusion on the AP Preseason All-America team, which would have been the perfect capstone to his growing list of accolades.
Illinois on SI verdict: Was Gabe Jacas' ESPN Top 100 ranking fair?
For Jacas, the stage is set for a senior season that could define his legacy in Champaign and propel him firmly into first-round draft conversations. For Illinois, his presence is invaluable. But where does Jacas belong in the current firmament of college football? Did ESPN his ranking right at No. 22?
To put things in perspective, Jacas landed in betwen Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt. Only eight defenders ranked higher than Jacas. Only a handful of edge rushers did. If, as Illinois on SI believes, the idea is that Jacas deserves to be thought of among the most dominant and invaluable players in the game – including perhaps the top defensive player in the Big Ten – then ESPN got it right.