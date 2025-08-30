Illinois' Luke Altmyer Shines vs. Western Illinois – But Has Room for Growth
A 52-3 season-opening win. Two-hundred and seventeen yards and three touchdowns – with just four incompletions. Based on the raw stats and production, Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer couldn't have been asked for more in his 2025 debut Friday against Western Illinois.
A fifth-year player, Altmyer has been lauded (including in this space) throughout the preseason for his veteran attributes: experience, poise and leadership. All of that showed up in his 17-for-21 performance. Altmyer was efficient, he capitalized in the red zone, was extremely accurate on intermediate routes and even showed off the long ball on occasion.
But in reality, scratching below the surface of the gaudy stat line, Altmyer’s shortcomings were also apparent in a few areas. And with the competition ramping up in a massive way next week (at Duke next Saturday), the Illini’s man under center must take a step forward in some key aspects of his game, specifically two that we identify:
2. Chemistry with receivers
Illinois’ receiving corps is essentially a blank slate. Hank Beatty is the top returner in the group, and he accounted for only 294 reception yards in 2024. The Illini played a handful of receivers against the Leathernecks, and Altmyer’s early chemistry issues with his receivers showed on a few plays.
On an end-zone toss to West Virginia transfer Hudson Clement – one of Altmyer's rare incompletions – Clement turned his head the wrong way and couldn’t locate the ball until too late. On another end-zone shot, Altmyer went to wide-open Ball State transfer Justin Bowick, whom he overthrew (although he managed to connect with Bowick on a pair of other scores).
None of this is meant as a knock on Altmyer or should be considered shortcomings on his part. There is no cheat code for chemistry. Altmyer and his receivers simply need in-game reps, and with offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. seemingly recognizing the importance, they got some on Friday. Ideally, the connection between QB and WRs continues to build in the days ahead leading into Big Ten play.
1. Holding on to the ball
After an offseason of positivity tied to the returning experience on Illinois' offensive line, Altmyer went down three times against an FCS opponent. But while the (possibly banged-up) Illini O-line was hardly a stalwart unit, Altmyer didn’t aid them much in helping keep his jersey clean. He consistently held on to the ball too long, and even when he didn’t go down – or when he escaped out of the pocket to pick up yardage on the ground – he tended to make poor or hesitant decisions.
Failing to hit running back Aidan Laughery on a checkdown, sliding headfirst, attempting to evade multiple Western Illinois defenders instead of throwing it away – these are all things that will hurt Illinois (or Altmyer himself) against stouter opponents.
Seemingly none of that went over the head of Illini coach Bret Bielema as he pulled his QB aside after one of those sacks (the one late in the first half):
“Luke, I told him, 'Listen, can’t take that sack, man – can’t take those sacks in those moments,'" Bielema said postgame. "So, really good learning moments. In adversity, there’s always two ways to take it. You can take it, put it in the back of your head and don’t learn from it, or grow. And I thought our guys really owned that at half and came out and did some things."
If Altmyer’s year-by-year progression since he arrived in Champaign can be trusted, then Bielema is right: All of Altmyer’s “struggles” were moments that will propel him forward. Besides, perfection isn't a realistic goal in any season opener. Still, the Illini surely hope Altmyer figures it all out – specifically dialing into when to throw away the ball – before next week at Duke and a tough Blue Devil defense.