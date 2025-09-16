Three Things to Know About Illinois Football vs. Indiana Ahead of Kickoff
No. 9 Illinois (3-0) is set to meet No. 19 Indiana (3-0) in Bloomington this Saturday (6:30 p.m. CT on NBC) in a game that officially marks the beginning of a new era in this border-state rivalry series.
Here are three things to know ahead of kickoff:
Illinois and Indiana have combined for one turnover in 2025
Well-coached, experienced, disciplined – all phrases that can be used to describe either team in Saturday night’s matchup. The Illini have yet to turn the ball over through three games, while the Hoosiers have coughed it up just once.
The quarterbacks – Illinois' Luke Altmyer and Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza – are both experienced and protect the ball extremely well, making one thing clear: neither team is likely to beat itself.
Subsequently, any potential miscues or struggles could have more pronounced results, making ball protection the No. 1 priority for both the Illini and the Hoosiers in this outing.
Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza is no stranger to quarterback pressure
The Illini have 10 sacks through three games but put pressure on opposing quarterback even more effectively than that figure suggests. They have already managed three strip sacks in as many games – two of which came from edge-rushing terror Gabe Jacas.
Although that would seemingly be a key storyline to watch – and it is, in a sense – there is a key caveat: no quarterback in the country has more experience facing pressure than Fernando Mendoza. Last year at Cal, he was sacked 41 times. To put that number in perspective, Altmyer went down a Big Ten-leading 32 times in 2024.
And, yes, some sacks fall on the coaches or even the quarterback himself, but here’s another interesting nugget: Mendoza, working in coach Curt Cignetti's scheme and behind the Hoosiers' offensive line, has been dropped for a sack just once in 2025.
Illinois’ ability to not not just reach and wrap up Mendoza but even just disrupt his timing and progressions will be integral in slowing down Indiana’s ultra-explosive offense.
The Illini’s shaky offensive line may be ready for a step forward
The inability of Illinois’ offensive line to protect Altmyer was a serious problem in 2024 … and has remained so a season later. With the unit returning all five starters, the expectation was that Altmyer’s jersey would stay much cleaner this season, but through three games, he already has been sacked nine times.
There's no perfect translation, but the fact that the Hoosiers’ pass-rushing attack has managed just eight sacks in three games against markedly inferior competition probably bodes well for Illinois' blocking success. The Illini’s front five is in desperate need of a confidence-building performance against a solid foe, and Indiana may represent the prime opportunity to give them just what they need.