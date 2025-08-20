Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Defensive Lineman Angelo McCullom
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini sophomore defensive lineman Angelo McCullom.
Angelo McCullom | Defensive lineman | Sophomore | No. 44
Hometown: Pickerington, Ohio
High School: Pickerington North
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 300 pounds
Scouting report
McCullom is a relatively sleek, 6-foot-2, 300-pound nose tackle whose game is built on explosiveness and leverage at the point of attack. He shows flashes of being a disruptive interior presence, using his hands and a strong lower body to shed blocks and clog running lanes. He has experience playing on the edge as well, showcasing a quick first step to get to the quarterback.
In addition to his defensive role, McCullom brings versatility by contributing on special teams, where his size and athleticism allow him to impact the game in different ways. He plays with a high motor and a physical edge, and although he is still developing consistency, the tools are there for him to become a reliable interior disruptor. His flashes of dominance suggest that, with refinement, he could grow into a difference-making player up front.
Experience
McCullom saw action in seven games as a freshman for the Illini last season, earning rotational snaps and special teams reps. He made the most of his opportunities, recording a tackle and half a sack against Central Michigan while flashing his potential as an interior disruptor. Most importantly, he has put on 40 pounds since high school, building the base and power foundation he will need to compete as an interior defensive lineman in the Big Ten.
A three-star recruit out of Pickerington, Ohio (per 247Sports), McCullom made his high school varsity debut as a 13-year-old freshman and quickly developed into one of the state’s top defensive linemen. He wrapped up his high school playing career with an impressive list of honors, including OCC Ohio Defensive Player of the Year, Division I Central Ohio District Defensive Player of the Year and Pickerington’s Team MVP honors.
Year
Team
Games
Tackles
TFL-Yds
Sacks
INTs
Pass Breakups
Forced Fumbles
2024
Illinois
7
2
0.5-1
0.5
0
0
0
Media highlights
What they're saying
“He's had a great fall camp. We watched Angelo get better progressively from spring ball to now. Man, he made a couple plays that coach highlighted in the team meeting room that were big-time at that position. ... We're excited about him moving forward," Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry on McCullom's progress.
2025 outlook
McCullom enters 2025 with a legitimate chance to carve out a bigger role on an Illinois defensive line that has been replenished through the transfer portal but lacks organizational experience. His blend of size and quickness give him an opportunity to push for meaningful snaps in the rotation. Coaches have already seen flashes of his ability to disrupt the interior, and with more consistency he can become a steady force against both the run and the pass.
Versatility is an important calling card for McCullom, who can contribute on special teams and may get a chance to play in a variety of packages and move around some along the defensive front. If he builds on the foundation he laid as a freshman, McCullom has breakout potential and could establish himself as one of the young building blocks for Illinois’ defense. His development will be key in helping the Illini elevate the mixture of physicality and explosiveness they hope to get from their defensive front.