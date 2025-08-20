Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Defensive Lineman Curt Neal
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini sophomore defensive lineman Curt Neal. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart – coming soon.
Curt Neal | Defensive lineman | Junior | No. 99
Hometown: Cornelius, North Carolina
High school: Hough
Transfer school: Wisconsin
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 310 pounds
Scouting report
Neal has an impressive blend of quickness, balance and power at nose tackle. He plays low and with great lean, and if he is able to avoid a blocker gaining a hand-position or leverage advantage off the snap, it's over – he already has penetration. Surprisingly light on his feet, he can stay square, get down the line and shed to make a play when a running back picks a hole or even cuts back.
Neal's burst and ability to press angles give him more penetration potential than the average nose tackle, and 2025 – playing in a defense with Gabe Jacas and former Wisconsin teammates Leon Lowery Jr. and now-healthy James Thompson Jr. – may be his best opportunity yet to cash in on pass-rush opportunities with sacks.
Experience
After a 2022 freshman season that saw him redshirt after appearing in four games, Neal began to make headway as a sophomore, playing in all 13 of the Badgers' games, making his first start. He flourished in 2024, starting all 12 games for UW and leading all Badgers linemen in tackles (29).
Given that Neal missed his entire senior year of high school football because of an injury and redshirted the next season, he may have a higher ceiling (and two more years of eligibility) than it might appear at first glance.
Year
Team
Games
Tackles
TFL-Yds
Sacks
INTs
Pass breakups
Forced fumbles
2024
Wisconsin
12
29
3.5-15
0.5
0
0
0
2023
Wisconsin
13
13
1.5-2
0
0
0
0
2022
Wisconsin
4
3
0
0
0
0
0
Media highlights
What they're saying
"Curt is just explosive, he's violent, his transitional pass rush is second to none. He can get up the field and get vertical in a heartbeat," Illini defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said of Neal.
2025 outlook
Neal will face a strong push from sophomore Angelo McCullom, for whom the Illini coaching staff seems to have high hopes, as well as edge players such as Thompson, who can be moved inside to blow up the pocket on passing downs. But his physical attributes and experience alone will earn Neal rotational reps at minimum. If he takes another step forward and makes the most of opportunities working within a sleeping giant of a defense, Neal could wrap up a starting spot and potentially even push for Big Ten honors.