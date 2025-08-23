Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Tight End Cole Rusk
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini senior tight end Cole Rusk. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart.
Cole Rusk | Tight end | Senior | No. 14
Hometown: Rock Island, Illinois
High school: Rock Island
Transfer schools: Eastern Michigan, Murray State
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 250 pounds
Scouting report
Rusk brings plus receiving ability to the tight end position, giving Illinois a dynamic weapon in the passing game. At 6-foot-5, with strong hands and a wide catch radius, he can win against most defenders on every route from quick outs to vertical double moves. His reliability in contested situations makes him a trusted target for quarterback Luke Altmyer, particularly on third downs and in the red zone. Rusk’s polished route-running and natural feel for creating separation set him apart.
Beyond his receiving skills, Rusk adds real value as a run blocker. His size and athleticism allow him to hold up in-line, while his mobility gives him the versatility to pull across the formation or pick off back-seven defenders downfield. With his combination of athleticism and toughness, Rusk is a well-rounded tight end who should immediately elevate the Illini’s offense.
Experience
Rusk began his college career at Eastern Michigan before transferring to Murray State, where he quickly established himself as one of the top tight ends at the FCS level. In 2023, he delivered a breakout season for the Racers, earning FCS All-America third-team honors. His production and versatility drew the attention of Power 5 programs, leading him to transfer to Illinois ahead of the 2024 season.
Unfortunately, a knee injury suffered during fall camp sidelined Rusk for the entire 2024 campaign, preventing him from making his Illini debut. He had been named to the John Mackey Award watch list before the injury, a testament to his potential – and maybe a haarbinger of things to come in 2025.
Year
Team
Games
Receptions
Receiving Yards
Receiving Touchdowns
2024
Illinois
0
0
0
0
2023
Murray State
11
39
507
6
2022
Eastern Michigan
1
0
0
0
2021
Eastern Michigan
0
0
0
0
Media highlights
What they're saying
"He's going to be a big addition to this team. I know I need him, and so [I] just love who he is, love his family. Man of great character. Great future. Praying for him every day, you know, his health. Like, he is excited. [And I'm] excited for him," quarterback Luke Altmyer said of Rusk.
2025 outlook
Rusk enters 2025 aiming to reestablish himself as a key playmaker after missing the entire 2024 season. With great size, reliable hands and the ability to run a full route tree, he is expected to give quarterback Luke Altmyer a steady safety blanket and even an additional playmaker in the passing game. Rusk's is a tough cover in the middle of the field and in red-zone situations, while his willingness and range as a blocker adds balance to Illinois’ offense.
He’ll also form a strong 1-2 punch with fellow tight end Tanner Arkin, giving the Illini one of the more versatile tight end duos in the Big Ten. Rusk’s return has already earned him a spot on the Comeback Player of the Year Watch List, reflecting the high expectations for his impact. If he stays healthy, he not only strengthens Illinois’ passing attack but also brings the kind of reliability and toughness that can elevate the offense down the stretch.