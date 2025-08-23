Illini now

Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Offensive Tackle Melvin Priestly

Priestly, who has started nearly 30 career games, returns as a key contributor on Illinois' experienced offensive line

Jackson Langendorf

Illinois offensive tackle Melvin Priestly (58) looks on between offensive series during the Illini's 38-16 win over Michigan State on Nov. 16 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.
/ University of Illinois
In this story:

Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini senior right tackle Melvin Priestly. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart.

Melvin Priestly | Offensive tackle | Senior | No. 58

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

High School: East St. Louis (Illinois)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 305 pounds

Scouting report

Arguably Illinois’ most underrated offensive lineman, Priestly is a solid pass protector on the right side and can be a sledgehammer in the run game. He has a strong base and extremely active hands in pass pro, often able to force edge rushers far outside to keep the pocket clean. Priestly lacks elite agility, though, and sometimes struggle against the best of quick-stepped edge defenders.

Priestly is most effective when he can build up some speed and square up to deliver power. He stays in plays, pushing Illinois’ backs for every extra yard there for the taking. He is at his best working downhill or in tight spaces but has more trouble the more he is asked to move laterally or rely on quickness. That said, when the need is to set the edge on a run or blow a defender out of a hole, Priestly is your guy.

Experience

Priestly, who came out of high school football powerhouse East St. Louis, has been playing high-level football for quite some time now. After spending his first two campaigns at Grambling State (15 starts at left tackle over that time frame), Priestly came to Champaign last year and was immediately thrust into the right tackle starting role.

In 2024, Priestly was one of Illinois’ most valuable lineman, all of which eventually earned him a spot on the All-Big Ten honorable mention team from Big Ten coaches.

Media highlights

What they're saying

“We don’t buy into the outside noise. We don’t make predictions. We don’t do all the extra stuff. We don’t care about the internet. We locked in with what we’ve got going on in these walls, in this facility,” said Priestly on the high expectations the Illini are facing heading into 2025.

2025 outlook

Priestly enters 2025 as Illinois’ go-to option at right tackle. Experienced and effective in passing and (especially) running situations, Priestly is an integral piece of the Illini’s offensive line. Although he won’t draw the task of protecting quarterback Luke Altmyer’s blind side as long as JC Davis is healthy, Priestly will need to help consistently keep the jersey of No. 9 clean to ensure Illinois reaches its ceiling.

Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

