Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Offensive Tackle Melvin Priestly
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini senior right tackle Melvin Priestly.
Melvin Priestly | Offensive tackle | Senior | No. 58
Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri
High School: East St. Louis (Illinois)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 305 pounds
Scouting report
Arguably Illinois’ most underrated offensive lineman, Priestly is a solid pass protector on the right side and can be a sledgehammer in the run game. He has a strong base and extremely active hands in pass pro, often able to force edge rushers far outside to keep the pocket clean. Priestly lacks elite agility, though, and sometimes struggle against the best of quick-stepped edge defenders.
Priestly is most effective when he can build up some speed and square up to deliver power. He stays in plays, pushing Illinois’ backs for every extra yard there for the taking. He is at his best working downhill or in tight spaces but has more trouble the more he is asked to move laterally or rely on quickness. That said, when the need is to set the edge on a run or blow a defender out of a hole, Priestly is your guy.
Experience
Priestly, who came out of high school football powerhouse East St. Louis, has been playing high-level football for quite some time now. After spending his first two campaigns at Grambling State (15 starts at left tackle over that time frame), Priestly came to Champaign last year and was immediately thrust into the right tackle starting role.
In 2024, Priestly was one of Illinois’ most valuable lineman, all of which eventually earned him a spot on the All-Big Ten honorable mention team from Big Ten coaches.
Media highlights
What they're saying
“We don’t buy into the outside noise. We don’t make predictions. We don’t do all the extra stuff. We don’t care about the internet. We locked in with what we’ve got going on in these walls, in this facility,” said Priestly on the high expectations the Illini are facing heading into 2025.
2025 outlook
Priestly enters 2025 as Illinois’ go-to option at right tackle. Experienced and effective in passing and (especially) running situations, Priestly is an integral piece of the Illini’s offensive line. Although he won’t draw the task of protecting quarterback Luke Altmyer’s blind side as long as JC Davis is healthy, Priestly will need to help consistently keep the jersey of No. 9 clean to ensure Illinois reaches its ceiling.