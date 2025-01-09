Illinois Football Lands in Elite Cornerback Prospect's Final Five
Four-star cornerback Victor Singleton, of Toledo, Ohio, cut his list of potential college football destinations to five schools – and coach Bret Bielema's Illini is among them.
Singleton made the announcement in a post from his X social media account Wednesday afternoon.
The class of 2026 recruit hails from Central Catholic High School (Toledo, Ohio) and currently has four Big Ten teams in his top five, including Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and Illinois. Texas A&M rounds out the final spot on his list.
According to ESPN, Singleton ranks as the No. 49 recruit in the country, No. 5 at his position and No. 2 in the state of Ohio.
The 6-foot, 160-pound cornerback put together an excellent junior season, snagging four interceptions, accounting for five pass breakups, one punt block and a field-goal block, serving as the driving force on a defense that held opponents to just 11.9 points per game.
Behind its defense, Central Catholic ended the 2024 season with a record of 14-2, winning a regional championship and falling just short in the state championship, finishing as Division III runner-ups in the state of Ohio.
With Illinois taking down No. 14 South Carolina 21-17 on New Year’s Eve in the Citrus Bowl, the Illini snagged their 10th win and put the finishing touches on the best season Champaign has seen in more than two decades.
Success on the field has quickly translated to wins on the recruiting trail, where Illinois’ 42nd-ranked 2025 recruiting class (247 Sports) rates as its highest in the Bielema era.
While the Illini have seen improvements in recruiting, they have yet to land a program-shifting, prized prospect who might change perceptions about a previously middle-of-the-road program and entice other elite recruits to follow.
Singleton – who would be the highest-rated recruit to sign with Illinois since Class of 2007 signees Martez Wilson (No. 5) and Arrelious Benn (No. 17), according to ESPN – has the potential to be give the Illini that kind of push.