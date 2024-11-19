Ranking Illinois Football's Six Home Victories – Its Most Since 2001
With a 38-16 win over Michigan State on Saturday, No. 24 Illinois (7-3, Big Ten 4-3) wrapped up its 2024 home schedule, ending its season slate in Champaign at 6-1, good for the program's highest win total at Memorial Stadium since 2001.
Each win was worth as much as the next, but some had more meaning – even only after looking back – than others. We're here to sort them out accordingly:
6. Illinois 30, Central Michigan 9 (Week 3)
Coming off the big Kansas win in Week 2 (more on that below), the Illini had to shake off a bit of a hangover in the first half, taking just a 13-6 lead into the break. But in the end, Illinois was able to pull away for a dominant-on-paper win, thanks in large part to receiver Pat Bryant’s massive seven-reception, 102-yard, two-touchdown performance. In reality, though, the Illini quietly stumbled their way to a win against a Central Michigan squad that is now 3-7 and in 10th place in the MAC. Hardly special.
5. Illinois 50, Purdue 49 OT (Week 7)
On the one hand, the Boilermakers game represented peak entertainment. A Big Ten shootout featuring 12 touchdowns, decided in overtime on a dramatic two-point conversion? It doesn’t get much better than that. The only issue is that Illinois entered the matchup at 4-1, ranked No. 23 in the nation and having lost only in Happy Valley to an excellent Penn State ball club. Meanwhile, Purdue was 1-4 and holding down the bottom of the Big Ten. To be clear, this barnburner was not supposed to be competitive. It was a low point for the Illini D, as the Boilers have scored just 46 points in ther other six Big Ten games this season combined. The only thing keeping this win from the last spot on this list was Illinois' 556-yard offensive performance.
4. Illinois 45, Eastern Illinois 0 (Week 1)
Truth is, Illinois couldn’t have played a better game against Eastern. The defense forced four turnovers and pitched a shutout. Quarterback Luke Altmyer threw for 213 yards and four touchdowns, while the rushing attack topped 200 yards and hit pay dirt twice. So why doesn't this win rank higher? Well, the Panthers just so happen to be an FCS squad – and not a good one, as EIU is 3-8 on the year.
3. Illinois 38, Michigan State 16 (Week 12)
Having entered this contest on a two-game skid (including a disheartening home loss to Minnesota), the Illini were grasping for the handbrake in hopes of avoiding another late-season collapse reminiscent of 2022. Behind a balanced offensive attack (200-plus passing yards, 100-plus rushing) and a stellar defensive performance highlighted by five sacks, Illinois cruised to a 20-point victory over the Spartans, admittedly a somewhat light touch at 2-5 in the Big Ten.
2. Illinois 21, Michigan 7 (Week 8)
There are arguments for this game at the No. 1 spot, given its symbolism and, well ... hey, Michigan. A sold-out crowd on hand to witness the 100-year anniversary of Memorial Stadium and Illinois take its shot at the defending national champions made for an electric atmosphere. And with three forced turnovers and 187 rushing yards against a then-top-five rush defense, the Illini delivered. Still, it was a far-from-perfect game for Illinois (example: Altmyer was just 9-for-18 passing for 80 yards), facing one of the Wolverines' worst teams in recent memory (3-4 in Big Ten). Put in context, it was a good and very satisfying – but not all-time-great – victory.
1. Illinois 23, Kansas 17 (Week 2)
Turn the clock back to Sept. 7: Illinois was hosting the No. 19 Jayhawks, taking them on in front of the first sold-out Memorial Stadium crowd in eight years, and the energy surrounding this game hadn't been higher in the Bret Bielema era. Propelled by two Xavier Scott interceptions – one of which he returned for a touchdown – Illinois pulled out its first home win over a ranked opponent since 2019. And for those who point to Kansas' current record (4-6), note that the Jayhawks have won three of their last four, including back-to-back wins over No. 22 Iowa State and No. 14 BYU. In any case, the KU win was the catalyst that made Illinois fans – and perhaps the Illini themselves – believe that 2024 could be something special in Champaign.