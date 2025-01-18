Illinois Football Adds Three-Star Offensive Lineman Landen Von Seggern
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema and his staff continued building toward the program's future by securing a commitment from 2026 offensive lineman Landen Von Seggern, of Papillion, Nebraska.
Von Seggern, a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports, announced his decision Wednesday on his X social media account, choosing Illinois over Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State and Memphis.
Von Seggern offered thanks all around in a message included in the post, and also took the time to thank Bielema and the Illini coaching staff for the opportunity to play in Champaign, calling the recruitment process "an amazing experience."
Von Seggern becomes the fourth player to pledge to Illinois' 2026 class, alongside quarterback Michael Clayton III, wide receiver Davon Grant and edge rusher Kingston Shaw.
Von Seggern told On3 that he picked Illinois for the proven track record of Bielema and the program in sending players to the NFL.
"The coaches, the feeling of having Coach Bielema as my head coach for my college career, is a different feeling,” Von Seggern said. "Knowing that he has sent the most linemen to the NFL in college football and that being my final goal gives me a huge push towards my decision."
Ten Illini offensive linemen have been drafted over the past 15 years – including Isaiah Adams (2024 third-rounder), Doug Kramer and Vederian Lowe (2022 sixth-rounders), who each played for Bielema in Champaign. Eleven more offensive linemen who played for Bielema, either at Wisconsin or Arkansas, have also been drafted.
Illinois, seeking back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in more than a decade, should return its entire starting five up front in 2025. Even if Von Seggern's playing time is initially limited, his addition is expected to help the Illini keep building its reputation among recruits and its product on the field.